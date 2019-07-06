New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Audi R8 LMS GT2 Makes Its Debut At The Goodwood Festival Of Speed

The race car has been created for a future racing category. The GT2 class will come to life in Europe and North America in 2020.

The Audi R8 LMS GT2 will be raced in the GT2 class 2020 onwards

Audi revealed the 2020 R8 LMS GT2 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Oliver Hoffmann, CEO of Audi Sport GmbH, Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing and nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen together with the Duke of Richmond - the organiser of the Goodwood Festival of Speed - unveiled the new sports car. It's the most powerful R8 in the company's 11 year history of the customer racing program. It gets a high performance V10 which churns out 630 bhp and it'll come to life in 2020.

The race car has been created for a future racing category. The GT2 class will come to life in Europe and North America in 2020. It will fill a gap between the existing GT3 and GT4 categories and specifically feature cars with high longitudinal dynamics.

The most powerful version of the Audi R8 LMS is now available to order. In December, Audi Sport customer racing will start delivering the first race cars to customers. From the 2020 season on, they will be able to compete in the new GT2 class that will open up a new stage in racing to the world's most beautiful super sports cars.

