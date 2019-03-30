New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Audi A5 Spotted Testing For The First Time

Audi is testing the A5 Sportback facelift along with a range of other new models.

The 2020 Audi A5 Sportback has been spotted partially camouflaged.

Highlights

  • The Audi A5 Sportback has been spotted along with other new models.
  • The car is partially camouflaged hinting subtle changes in the design.
  • The A5 Cabriolet and S5 are also likely to receive an update.

It seems that we will get to see a range of updated Audi models in 2020, at least from what all have been already spotted testing. Along with the new Q7 and the A4, the German carmaker is also testing the A5 Sportback facelift. However, unlike some of the previously spotted models which were completely under the wraps, the Audi A5 Sportback has been partially camouflaged which hints that changes in its design will be more subtle compared to other models.

Also Read: Audi A4 Facelift Spotted Testing

Audi A5

64.77 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Audi A5

qm81kjgg It looks largely similar to the current model from the side.

The face of the A5 for most of its part looks similar to the upcoming A4 sporting the identical grille and quite a similar bumper profile. The design of the headlamp too is familiar, however, the hood retains the same character lines with no changes at all. Coming to the side, the fenders and rear haunches are camouflaged but we expect minimal changes to their design which are likely to be done just to align with the new bumpers. The rear of the A5 is predominantly undercover. However, the design looks slightly related to the latest Audi models, specially of the sleek LED tail lamps and the rectangular exhaust pipes.

ibufrb9oThe rear looks slightly related to the latest Audi models

The Audi A5 Sportback was one of the Bratpack models which were launched in India in 2017. The other models of the Bratpack range were the A5 Cabriolet and the S5 which are also likely to receive an update along with the A5. Considering, the lifecycle of a model, 2020 is when they should be getting a facelift which is also relevant for the Indian market.

Image Source: Motor1

