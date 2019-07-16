New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 Introduced In Thailand

The 2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 for Thailand gets new colours and graphics for a refreshed new look, while retaining the same mechanicals as the outgoing model.

View Photos
The 2019 Yamaha R15 V3.0 gets three new colour options and graphics in Thailand

Yamaha Motor has updated the YZF-R15 V3.0 with new colours and graphics in Thailand as part of the update for the 2019 model year. The 2019 Yamaha R15 sports a new black paint scheme with red and white graphics, new black and blue colours and a grey and yellow colour option as well on the motorcycle. There are new decals as well with the massive 'R' and 'VVA' logos on the fairing of the 2019 R15. The changes though are specific to the Thai market for now and are likely to be introduced in other South East Asian countries over the course of the year.

btomneck

The new graphics include larger R & VVA logos on the fairing while the design remains the same

Yamaha R15 V3.0

1.4 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Apart from the colour upgrades, the 2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 remains the same. The bike continues to sport LED headlamps, split seats, digital instrument console and clip-on handlebars. Power comes from the 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 19 bhp and 14.7 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox that comes with a slipper clutch. The Thai-spec version though uses USD forks up front for suspension duties, as against the telescopic front forks used on the Indian version for cost reasons. The braking system remains the same though with disc brakes at either end and dual-channel ABS offered as standard.

mqqbcfls

The new colour options could make it on the India-spec R15, possibly next year

It is to be noted that the Thailand-spec 2019 Yamaha R15 V3.0 is priced at 97,500 Thai Baht (approx. ₹ 2.16 lakh), which makes it substantially more expensive than the Indian version that retails at ₹ 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The 2019 version also received a price hike of 500 Thai Baht (around ₹ 1100) over the older model.

0 Comments

The Yamaha R15 V3.0 lived up to its expectations when it arrived in India last year, and has almost doubled in volumes for the company over its predecessor. More recently, the manufacturer also decided to discontinued the R15 V1 with the model not getting the addition of ABS, which is mandatory of all two-wheelers above 125 cc from April 1, 2019. Yamaha is likely to refresh the R15 V3.0 in India sometime early next year when the BS6 version is ready ahead of the April 2020 deadline.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Yamaha R15 V3.0 with Immediate Rivals

Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha
R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0 Alternatives

KTM 125 Duke
KTM 125 Duke
₹ 1.41 Lakh *
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha Fazer 25
₹ 1.38 Lakh *
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
TVS Apache RTR 200 FI E100
₹ 1.32 Lakh *
Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
₹ 1.49 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ 25
Yamaha FZ 25
₹ 1.27 Lakh *
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
₹ 1.53 Lakh *
KTM RC 125
KTM RC 125
₹ 1.59 Lakh *
Mahindra Mojo
Mahindra Mojo
₹ 1.59 - 1.91 Lakh *
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero Karizma ZMR
₹ 1.15 - 1.18 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Hyundai To Invest Rs. 2,000 Crore To Make An Affordable EV For India: Report
Hyundai To Invest Rs. 2,000 Crore To Make An Affordable EV For India: Report
Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier: Specifications Comparison
Kia Seltos vs MG Hector vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier: Specifications Comparison
Actor Taapsee Pannu Gifts Sister Shagun The Jeep Compass
Actor Taapsee Pannu Gifts Sister Shagun The Jeep Compass
Kia Seltos is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Kia Seltos is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities