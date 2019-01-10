2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.39 Lakh

Yamaha Motor India has kick-started the new year with the launch of the 2019 YZF-R15 V3.0 ABS priced at ₹ 1.39 lakh (ex-showroom). That's a price hike of ₹ 12,000 over the non-ABS version. The third generation of the very successful R15 series was launched at the 2018 Auto Expo and the motorcycle has gone on to become a brisk seller for the manufacturer. With ABS, the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 gets an extremely important safety feature that was otherwise missing on the brilliant package it is and comes with dual-channel ABS as standard. The next few weeks will see Yamaha update its existing products with ABS in a bid to comply with the upcoming safety regulations.

Speaking on the updated YZF-R15 V3.0 ABS, Yamaha Motor India - Chairman, Motofumi Shitara said, “The Call of the Blue brand campaign introduced in 2018 was the beginning of a new outlook that has effectively hit the right note – Yamaha's true DNA of style, sporty and excitement. The New Year 2019 will also be exciting in Yamaha and it is ready with the heart revving products. A brand known for leading generations of stylish ride through improved technologies, Yamaha has now engineered to implement a dual channel ABS to the YZF-R15 Version 3.0. The initiative to offer dual channel ABS in YZF-R15 Version 3.0 has endowed Yamaha as the trendsetter in the 150 cc class, by introducing it for the first time in the particular segment. Yamaha will continue to optimize the thrill of riding with its style and excitement.”

The 2019 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 is the first motorcycle in the 150 cc class to get dual-channel ABS as standard. The bike does not get any mechanical upgrades for the new year and continues to come equipped with VVA technology, Assist and Slipper clutch, LED headlamp and taillight and more. The ABS unit too comes with adjustable fluid pressure that allows for immediate braking on slippery roads. Power continues to come from the 155 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 19 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque available at 8500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-spees gearbox.

The new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 ABS will be available in new colours though including the all-black Darknight along with Thunder Grey and Racing Blue. The R15 first year sales doubled up the targeted production given the strong demand, and the ABS equipped version is expected to see better control on the bike as well. Bookings for the R15 ABS are already open at Yamaha dealerships pan India.

Meanwhile, Yamaha is gearing up to launch a new two-wheeler on January 21 in the country. The company has been tight-lipped about what the new bike will be but it is likely that the company's next offering could be the FZ V3.0. It'll be interesting to see though if the new FZ gets dual-channel ABS as well. More details on the new offering will be available closer to the launch.

