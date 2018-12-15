New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Yamaha Saluto RX 110, Saluto 125 UBS launched in India at Rs 52,000

The 2019 Yamaha Saluto RX 110 and the Saluto 125 come with new paint schemes, and Unified Braking System (UBS), complying with the upcoming mandatory safety regulations.

Yamaha Motor India has introduced the 2019 editions of the Saluto RX 110 and Saluto 125 motorcycles in the country. The 2019 Yamaha Saluto RX 110 is priced at ₹ 52,000, while the 2019 Yamaha Saluto 125 is priced at ₹ 59,800 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi). Both commuter offerings comes with new graphics and paint options, but most importantly get the Unified Braking System (UBS). The new UBS unit is Yamaha's version of the combined braking system (CBS) that applies the front and the rear brake together for more controlled stopping power. The feature will be mandatory on all two-wheelers below 125 cc starting April 2019, as per the government regulations.

Yamaha Motor India - Chairman, Motofumi Shitara said, "Yamaha's unique style is to continually innovate its products in order to have a strong connect with the customers. At the same time, the company also feels equal responsibility to ensure safety for the riders by introducing latest technologies. The Unified Braking System (UBS) will now create easy riding scenario for any rider."

Yamaha Saluto

Yamaha Saluto

With respect to power, the Yamaha Saluto RX 110 UBS uses a 110 cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine mated tuned for 7 bhp and 8.5 Nm of peak torque. The Saluto RX 125 UBS, on the other hand, draws 8 bhp from a 125 cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor with 10.1 Nm of peak torque. Both engines come paired with a 4-speed transmission. The mechanicals remain the same on the 2019 version.

The 2019 Yamaha Saluto RX 110 is offered in four colour options - Matte Green, Ritzy Red, Snappy Cyan and Darknight. The Darknight paint scheme is priced at a premium of ₹ 1000. The 2019 Saluto 125 is also offered in four colours - Armada Blue, Sparky Cyan, Brave Black and Matt Green, with the latter priced at a ₹ 1,000 premium. The Saluto 125 also gets a disc brake version that is priced at ₹ 60,500 (ex-showroom).

