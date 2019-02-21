2019 Yamaha MT-09 Launched In India Priced At Rs. 10.55 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Yamaha MT-09 Launched In India Priced At ₹ 10.55 Lakh

The 2019 Yamaha MT-09 gets new colour schemes for the year, while retaining the same triple-cylinder engine and sharp styling.

View Photos

Updating its middleweight street-fighter for the 2019 model year, Yamaha Motor India has introduced the new MT-09 in the country. The 2019 Yamaha MT-09 is priced at ₹ 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and witnesses a price hike of ₹ 16,000 over the older model. Bookings for the new MT-09 are already open at Yamaha dealerships pan India, while deliveries should begin in the following weeks. The updated MT-09 gets subtle tweaks for the new year including a new paint schemes and graphics while retaining the same powertrain.

The 2019 Yamaha MT-09 comes in the Night Fluo paint option that is now available with the Yamaha Blu and Tech Black colour options. The MT-09 logo now comes with a red finish on the fuel tank. Barring the new colour scheme, there aren't any styling changes on the motorcycle, which continues to get the alien-inspired twin-pod LED headlamps, slender yet sharp 14 litre fuel tank and split seats. The red painted alloy wheels create a nice contrast against the colours on the bike.

Yamaha MT-09

10.13 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-09

0j9br57c

The Yamaha MT-09 competes against the Triumph Street Triple, Ducati Monster 821 and the likes

Power on the 2019 Yamaha MT-09 comes from the same 847 cc in-line three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned to produce 113 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 87.5 Nm of peak torque at 8500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and gets the Quick Shift System (QSS) for faster up shifts. The bike also comes with ABS and traction control system along with a assist and slipper clutch. The MT-09 gets 41 mm USD forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear, both of which are adjustable. Braking performance comes from 298 mm dual discs up front and a 245 mm single disc at the rear. The bike's kerb weight stands at 193 kg.

0 Comments

The Yamaha MT-09 competes against a host of offerings in this space including the Triumph Street Triple, Ducati Monster 821, Suzuki GSX-S750, Kawasaki Z900 and the likes. Yamaha's MT line-up will be expanded in India with the launch of the MT-15 on March 15 this year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Yamaha MT-09 with Immediate Rivals

Yamaha MT-09
Yamaha
MT-09
Benelli TNT 899
Benelli
TNT 899
Ducati Monster 821
Ducati
Monster 821
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Kawasaki
Ninja 1000
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki
Ninja ZX-6R
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ducati
Scrambler 1100
Ducati Hypermotard
Ducati
Hypermotard
Triumph Street Triple
Triumph
Street Triple
Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki
Z900
Suzuki GSX-S750
Suzuki
GSX-S750
TAGS :
2019 Yamaha MT-09 Yamaha MT-09 Yamaha bikes Middleweight motorcycles Yamaha Motor India

Latest News

2019 Geneva Motor Show: Mercedes-Benz Gears Up For 6 World Premieres
2019 Geneva Motor Show: Mercedes-Benz Gears Up For 6 World Premieres
Patent Images Reveal Kawasaki Electric Bike
Patent Images Reveal Kawasaki Electric Bike
2019 Yamaha MT-09 Launched In India Priced At Rs. 10.55 Lakh
2019 Yamaha MT-09 Launched In India Priced At Rs. 10.55 Lakh
Skoda Reveals Cabin Sketches Of The Vision iV Concept
Skoda Reveals Cabin Sketches Of The Vision iV Concept
Tata To Supply 80 Electric Buses To West Bengal Transport Corporation
Tata To Supply 80 Electric Buses To West Bengal Transport Corporation
Next Generation Hyundai Grand i10 Spotted Testing In India
Next Generation Hyundai Grand i10 Spotted Testing In India
Jaguar Land Rover Dealers Announce Special Offers Up To Rs. 20 Lakh
Jaguar Land Rover Dealers Announce Special Offers Up To Rs. 20 Lakh
2019 Honda CBR650R Bookings Open In India At Rs. 15,000
2019 Honda CBR650R Bookings Open In India At Rs. 15,000
Aston Martin Teases The Project 003
Aston Martin Teases The Project 003
2020 Porsche 911 GT3 Spotted Going Under Snow Testing
2020 Porsche 911 GT3 Spotted Going Under Snow Testing
Benelli To Add 40 New Dealerships In India By The End Of 2019
Benelli To Add 40 New Dealerships In India By The End Of 2019
Ford To Close Oldest Brazil Plant, Exit South America Truck Biz
Ford To Close Oldest Brazil Plant, Exit South America Truck Biz
2019 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Registers Highest Number Of Entries For Drivers' Selection
2019 Volkswagen Ameo Cup Registers Highest Number Of Entries For Drivers' Selection
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Spied With A Gigantic Touchscreen
2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Spied With A Gigantic Touchscreen
Mahindra TUV300 /KUV100 To Survive BS6 Transition; Other Models To Be Phased Out
Mahindra TUV300 /KUV100 To Survive BS6 Transition; Other Models To Be Phased Out

Popular Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Yamaha MT-09 Alternatives

Benelli TNT 899
Benelli TNT 899
₹ 10.1 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 821
Ducati Monster 821
₹ 10.08 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
₹ 10.59 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
₹ 11.24 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
₹ 11.56 - 12.1 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard
Ducati Hypermotard
₹ 11.79 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
₹ 11.8 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki Z900
₹ 8.14 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-S750
Suzuki GSX-S750
₹ 7.9 Lakh *
View More
Explore MT-09
×
Explore Now
x
Jaguar Land Rover Dealers Announce Special Offers Up To Rs. 20 Lakh
Jaguar Land Rover Dealers Announce Special Offers Up To Rs. 20 Lakh
Tata To Supply 80 Electric Buses To West Bengal Transport Corporation
Tata To Supply 80 Electric Buses To West Bengal Transport Corporation
2019 Honda CBR650R Bookings Open In India At Rs. 15,000
2019 Honda CBR650R Bookings Open In India At Rs. 15,000
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities