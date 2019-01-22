New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0: All You Need To Know

Here's a look at what all has changed on the third generation Yamaha FZ, and the Yamaha FZ-S, which now come equipped with single-channel ABS.

View Photos
The Yamaha FZ and Yamaha FZ-S Version 3.0 now get single-channel ABS and updated styling

Highlights

  • The third generation Yamaha FZ and Yamaha FZ-S has been launched
  • The Yamaha FZ Version 3.0 gets single-channel ABS, and updated design
  • The engine remains the same, although the V3.0 is heavier by 5 kg

Yamaha India has launched the 2019 Yamaha FZ Version 3.0 and the 2019 Yamaha FZ-S Version 3.0 with updated bodywork, new LED headlamp, a new instrument console and single-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS). The 150 cc, naked street motorcycle is available in two variants, with the standard Yamaha FZ Version 3.0 being priced at ₹ 95,000 (ex-showroom Delhi), while the FZ-S Version 3.0 variant has been priced at ₹ 97,000 (ex-showroom). The Yamaha FZ has been around since 2008, and started the trend of the muscular naked street styling that is synonymous with 150-160 cc motorcycles in India today. Here's a look at what all has changed on the third generation Yamaha FZ.

Updated Design

dh3nmnhs

The Yamaha FZ Version 3.0 gets updated design for 2019, including a new single-piece seat, newly designed fuel tank and tank extensions, as well as a new LED headlight

Yamaha

Yamaha Bikes

R15 V3.0

FZ S V2.0 FI

FZ25

Fazer 25

FZ V2.0 FI

YZF R1

Fazer V2.0 FI

Fascino

Saluto

SZ RR V2.0

YZF R3

Cygnus Ray ZR

Alpha

YZF R15S

Saluto RX

MT-09

RAY Z

FZ V3.0 FI

FZ S V3.0 FI

The Yamaha FZ V3.0 gets significantly updated bodywork, including an all-new LED headlamp which gives a completely new look to the face of the motorcycle. The LCD instrument panel is all-new as well, and so is the muscular fuel tank with the long tank extensions, something similar to the Yamaha FZ-25. There's a small engine belly pan on the Yamaha FZ-S V3.0 as well, and the riding position has also changed somewhat with a slightly taller handlebar. The new generation FZ also loses the split seats and gets a single-piece unit which is slightly larger and offers better padding as well. There's also a new one-piece aluminium grab bar. The exhaust muffler seems to be borrowed from the bigger Yamaha FZ-25.

Same fuel-injected engine, more weight

qa990id8

The Yamaha FZ-S Version 3.0 gets updated styling and single-channel ABS

The third generation FZ and FZ-S however don't get any updates to the powerplant. The 149 cc, air-cooled, two-valve, single-cylinder engine makes 13.2 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 12.8 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The kerb weight has also increased by 5 kg on the third generation FZ, from 132 kg in the outgoing model to 137 kg in the latest variant. The FZ is still one of the lighter motorcycles in its class, but is still one of the least powerful motorcycles compared to the competition.

Single-channel ABS

The Yamaha FZ V3.0 and FZ-S V3.0 now gets single-channel anti-lock brakes (ABS). This is a regulatory measure, and all motorcycles of 125 cc and above will need to have at least single-channel ABS by April 1, 2019. So, the FZ Version 3.0 is now ready to meet the mandatory ABS norms, but that has bumped up the price of the motorcycle as well.

Pricing and Market Positioning

up6971qc

The third generation Yamaha FZ goes up against the Honda CB Hornet 160R, Suzuki Gixxer, and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V among others

0 Comments

The Yamaha FZ and FZ-S continue to be one of the more popular motorcycles from Yamaha India, and with the updates, the prices have been increased at ₹ 95,000 for the standard FZ Version 3.0 and ₹ 97,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) for the Yamaha FZ-S Version 3.0. The updated Yamaha FZ and FZ-S takes on other worthy competitors in this segment, including the Honda CB Hornet 160R, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Suzuki Gixxer and the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. The latest generation Yamaha FZ and FZ-S certainly get fresh appeal and with ABS. But in terms of value they still aren't the most powerful among the competition. How they perform, both on the road, and in the market, against worthy competitors remain to be seen.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Yamaha R15 V3.0 with Immediate Rivals

Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha
R15 V3.0
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha
Fazer 25
Bajaj Pulsar RS 200
Bajaj
Pulsar RS 200
KTM 125 Duke
KTM
125 Duke
Yamaha FZ 25
Yamaha
FZ 25
Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj
Dominar 400
Mahindra Mojo
Mahindra
Mojo
Hero Karizma ZMR
Hero
Karizma ZMR
KTM 200 Duke
KTM
200 Duke
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha
FZ S V3.0 FI
TAGS :
2019 Yamaha FZ Version 3.0 2019 Yamaha FZ-S Version 3.0 Yamaha FZ V3.0 Yamaha FZ-S V3.0

Latest News

New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.55 Lakh
New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.55 Lakh
2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0: All You Need To Know
2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0: All You Need To Know
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Bookings Open
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Bookings Open
Hyundai Develops World's First Multi-collision Airbag System
Hyundai Develops World's First Multi-collision Airbag System
Honda CB300R Launch Date Revealed
Honda CB300R Launch Date Revealed
New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features
New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features
Bajaj Qute Quadricycle India Launch Details Out
Bajaj Qute Quadricycle India Launch Details Out
Jawa Motorcycles Expands Its Footprint In The Delhi-NCR Region
Jawa Motorcycles Expands Its Footprint In The Delhi-NCR Region
2019 Nissan Kicks: Price Expectation In India
2019 Nissan Kicks: Price Expectation In India
Husqvarna Coming To India This Year, Can Have Up To 6 Models: Rajiv Bajaj
Husqvarna Coming To India This Year, Can Have Up To 6 Models: Rajiv Bajaj
Yamaha Motor India Targets 3 Lakh Sales For FZ V3.0 In 2019
Yamaha Motor India Targets 3 Lakh Sales For FZ V3.0 In 2019
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted Sans Camouflage
Bajaj-Triumph Agreement Delayed
Bajaj-Triumph Agreement Delayed
Sacked Nissan Boss Offers To Wear Electronic Ankle Tag For Bail
Sacked Nissan Boss Offers To Wear Electronic Ankle Tag For Bail
Yamaha FZ 25 And Fazer 25 Launched With Dual Channel ABS In India
Yamaha FZ 25 And Fazer 25 Launched With Dual Channel ABS In India

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro 110

Hero Passion Pro 110

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Yamaha Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0
Yamaha R15 V3.0
₹ 1.4 - 1.53 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
₹ 88,503 - 91,674 *
Yamaha FZ25
Yamaha FZ25
₹ 1.27 - 1.46 Lakh *
Yamaha Fazer 25
Yamaha Fazer 25
₹ 1.38 - 1.57 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
₹ 86,388 *
Yamaha YZF R1
Yamaha YZF R1
₹ 19.24 Lakh *
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
Yamaha Fazer V2.0 FI
₹ 93,895 *
Yamaha Fascino
Yamaha Fascino
₹ 58,431 *
Yamaha Saluto
Yamaha Saluto
₹ 57,695 - 68,297 *
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
₹ 72,395 - 73,453 *
Yamaha YZF R3
Yamaha YZF R3
₹ 3.69 Lakh *
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
Yamaha Cygnus Ray ZR
₹ 57,223 - 61,923 *
Yamaha Alpha
Yamaha Alpha
₹ 55,342 - 58,786 *
Yamaha YZF R15S
Yamaha YZF R15S
₹ 1.23 Lakh *
Yamaha Saluto RX
Yamaha Saluto RX
₹ 51,165 - 59,311 *
Yamaha MT-09
Yamaha MT-09
₹ 10.13 Lakh *
Yamaha RAY Z
Yamaha RAY Z
₹ 54,439 *
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
₹ 1.04 Lakh *
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
₹ 1.06 Lakh *
View More
x
New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.55 Lakh
New 2019 Nissan Kicks Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.55 Lakh
Yamaha Motor India Targets 3 Lakh Sales For FZ V3.0 In 2019
Yamaha Motor India Targets 3 Lakh Sales For FZ V3.0 In 2019
Bajaj-Triumph Agreement Delayed
Bajaj-Triumph Agreement Delayed
Jawa Motorcycles Expands Its Footprint In The Delhi-NCR Region
Jawa Motorcycles Expands Its Footprint In The Delhi-NCR Region
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities