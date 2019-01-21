2019 Yamaha FZ-S V3.0 India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features

India Yamaha is all set to launch the new-gen Yamaha FZ-S V3.0 in India today and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here. The third-generation Yamaha FZ-S will come with improved styling, new features and possibly an updated engine. The bike is also expected to come with ABS, considering the deadline for mandating Anti-lock Brakes in bike 125 cc and above is April 1, 2018. However, we will come to know more about the bike once it's launched, later today.

The new Yamaha FZ-S V3.0 has already been spotted a multiple times, most recently in its undisguised avatar with all the badging intact. Based on the spy photos, the new FZ gets a new fuel tank, new panels and a new headlamp, most probably an LED unit similar to that on the FZ25. The other distinguishing bit that we could figure was the air-vent like structure towards the front of the fuel tank which is most likely beautification of sorts and might not serve any practical purpose.

The current-gen Yamaha FZ FI V2.0 sells for Rs. 82,040 while the FZ-S FI sells for Rs. 88,042 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect the new-generation FZ to cost about Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000 considering Yamaha offers ABS as standard fitment. Currently, the engine is tuned to generate a maximum of about 13 bhp and a peak torque of 12.8 Nm, while being mated to a 5-speed gearbox. We do not expect that to change. However, we would also like the new FZ to get a bump in power and torque output as the current model is the least powerful in its segment.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The 2019 Yamaha FZ-S V3.0: