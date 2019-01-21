2019 Yamaha FZ-S V3.0 India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features

The new 2019 Yamaha FZ-S V3.0 will come with new design and styling, along with a host of new and updated features. Keep watching this space for more updates.

The new Yamaha FZ-S V3 gets improved styling elements, new and updated features, and more

India Yamaha is all set to launch the new-gen Yamaha FZ-S V3.0 in India today and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here. The third-generation Yamaha FZ-S will come with improved styling, new features and possibly an updated engine. The bike is also expected to come with ABS, considering the deadline for mandating Anti-lock Brakes in bike 125 cc and above is April 1, 2018. However, we will come to know more about the bike once it's launched, later today.

The new Yamaha FZ-S V3.0 has already been spotted a multiple times, most recently in its undisguised avatar with all the badging intact. Based on the spy photos, the new FZ gets a new fuel tank, new panels and a new headlamp, most probably an LED unit similar to that on the FZ25. The other distinguishing bit that we could figure was the air-vent like structure towards the front of the fuel tank which is most likely beautification of sorts and might not serve any practical purpose.

The current-gen Yamaha FZ FI V2.0 sells for Rs. 82,040 while the FZ-S FI sells for Rs. 88,042 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect the new-generation FZ to cost about Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000 considering Yamaha offers ABS as standard fitment. Currently, the engine is tuned to generate a maximum of about 13 bhp and a peak torque of 12.8 Nm, while being mated to a 5-speed gearbox. We do not expect that to change. However, we would also like the new FZ to get a bump in power and torque output as the current model is the least powerful in its segment.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The 2019 Yamaha FZ-S V3.0:

Jan 21, 2019
Demand for the sportbikes has grown by 8 times in last 10 years - Says Yamaha
Yamaha India says the demand for the sportbikes has grown by 8 times in the last 10 years. Yamaha introduced the YZF-R15 V3.0 in 2018 in the sportbikes segment in India.


Jan 21, 2019
Yamaha India Launched Multiple New Models In 2018
Yamaha India launched the new-gen R15 V3.0  and FZ-S FI with rear disc brake in India in 2018.

Jan 21, 2019
Yamaha's #CallOfTheBlue Campaing Helps Add 80,000 New Customers In 2018
Shitara says the #CallOfTheBlue campaign was to bring "brand excitement" back to India Yamaha. The company added 80,000 new customers in 2018, courtesy of its campaign.

Jan 21, 2019
2018 Was An Important Year For Yamaha - Chairman Motofumi Shitara Says
India Yamaha Chairman - Motofumi Shitara takes the stage. Says 2018 was an important the company with the manufacturer's #calloftheblue campaign in place. Bringing the brand back to its racing genes.

Jan 21, 2019
New-gen Yamaha FZ V3.0 India Launch
 The launch event of the 2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0 has commenced. Updates of the bikes features, specs, and price to follow.

Jan 21, 2019
2019 Yamaha FZ-S V3.0 India Launch - The Stage Is Set!
The stage is set for the launch of the new Yamaha FZ-S V3.0. Stay tuned for more updates.

Jan 21, 2019
Yamaha FZ-S V3.0 Will be Bolder, Stylish And More Equipped
The new FZ gets a new fuel tank, new panels and a new headlamp, most probably an LED unit similar to that on the FZ25. The bike also gets air-vent like elements for styling and new FZ-S badging, based on the spy images.

Jan 21, 2019
2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0 India Launch
The Yamaha FZ V3.0 is the first new model from to Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer to be launched in India in 2019. The bike will get new design and styling cues, some of them inspired by the FZ25.

Jan 21, 2019
New-gen Yamaha FZ V3.0 Launch - Live Updates
Yamaha is all set to launch the new-gen FZ and FZ-S in India today. So, keep watching this space for more updates.