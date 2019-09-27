2019 World Tourism Day: Places You Can Travel To Over The Weekend

Hhere are some of the best places that you can drive to over the weekend from your city

On this World Tourism Day, we would like to share some of the best travel destinations that you can visit over this weekend. While India is filled with some of the most exceptional places to visit, for this particular list we are sticking to few selected destinations near our key metro cities like - Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Be it a one-day getaway or an overnight trip, here are some of the best places that you can travel to over the weekend.

Mumbai/Pune:

With the monsoon reaching its end the Malshej Ghat is one the best places to visit right now

Photo Credit: Siddhanth R. Menon

People living in Mumbai or Pune have access to some of the most beautiful destinations in the country, and many of them less than a few hours of drive away. And no we are not talking about the run-of-the-mill places like Alibag, Khandala, or Mahabaleshwar. Instead, consider going to either the Malshej Ghat or Mulshi Dam. With the monsoon reaching its end, this is possibly the best time to visit these places to a quick weekend getaway, and both destinations are around 120 to 170 km away from Mumbai, depending on which part of the city you live in. If you'd rather take your motorcycle out this weekend, do not wish to travel that far, then you can consider going to Charoti.

Delhi/NCR:

The Jim Corbett National Park is one of the best places to drive down to this weekend if you are in Delhi

For those living in Delhi/NCR, there is no limit to the number of places that you can visit over the weekend. Want to get a bit closer to wildlife? Then there is the Jim Corbett National Park that is about 240 km from New Delhi. Feel like just going for a long drive, hit the Yamuna Express Highway towards Agra. The road is just made for driving and Taj Mahal is undoubtedly a beautiful place to visit. Would you rather like to go to the mountains? You'll have to drive a little longer, close to 300 km or more, but a trip to the beautiful Kasauli or Mussoorie will surely be worth the effort.

Chennai:

For a short one day trip, you can drive down to Mahabalipuram via the clean and smooth East Coast Road (ECR)

Chennai too is lucky enough to have some of the amazing roads like the East Coast Road (ECR) or the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR). For a short one day trip, you can drive down to Mahabalipuram which is just about 60 km away from the city, or go further down the ECR to Puducherry, which is yet another beautiful place to visit this weekend. Plan to make a complete weekend getaway? Then consider visiting Yercaud, which is about 370 km away.

Bengaluru:

Dandeli is about 400 km from Bengaluru and offers some fun mountain trails for off-road driving, trekking and camping

After enduring the menacing traffic of Bengaluru throughout the week, it's best to get out of the city at least for the weekends. And there are three places to for a weekend getaway within the driving distance of 250-270 km. Kodagu or Coorg is one of the most beautiful places that you can drive down to, and this is probably one of the best times to visit this place. Near Coorg is our second suggestion, Madikeri, yet another beautiful hill town framed by the Western Ghats mountain range. Like a bit of off-road trailing? drive a couple 100 km more to Dandeli. Feel like going a bit further? Just cross the state line and go to Ooty, it's just a tad above 270 km from Bengaluru and one of the most beautiful hill stations in the country.

Disclaimer: While driving do where you seatbelt at all times, even if you are sitting in the rear seat. While riding your two-wheeler always wear your helmet, even if you are on the pillion seat.

