2019 Women’s Day: Maruti Suzuki, Renault Announce Exclusive Offers

This year on Women's Day, as the world celebrates the achievements and contribution of women across the world, the Indian automotive industry too wants to be a part of this celebration. Both Maruti Suzuki and Renault India have taken this opportunity to bring in some exclusive offers for its customers. Maruti Suzuki will offer an array of incentives for all its women customers from March 8, 2019 to March 31, 2019. These customers will be offered complimentary service vouchers, discounts on service labour charges, parts and accessories, for their Maruti Suzuki vehicles. In addition, complimentary dry wash and free vehicle pick up and drop facility will be provided.

Speaking on the initiative Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India, said, "On the occasion of International Women's Day, our women customers will have exclusive deals and discounts as a way to show our support and gratitude. Last year, over eighteen thousand women participated in the service camps. Progressively, more women customers are driving their cars to service workshops."

Renault is offering 10 per cent discount on Parts & Accessories, 10 per cent discount on Labour & Value added service

Renault India too is offering a host of incentives for its women customers from March 6 to March 11, 2019. These include 10 per cent discount on Parts & Accessories, 10 per cent discount on Labour & Value added services (VAS), 10 per cent discount on Renault Secure (Extended Warranty) and RSA, special offer on Renault Assured insurance renewal and assured gifts to women customers. Additionally, Renault India will also provide complimentary vehicle check-up, car pick-up & drop facility and educate them on vehicle maintenance and necessary checks.

