New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 WCOTY Runner Ups Hyundai Santro, Kia Soul Are Big Winners

While the Jaguar I-Pace bagged three awards at WCOTY 2019 including the prestigious World Car Of The Year award, even the Hyundai Santro and Kia Soul were nominated for multiple categories.

View Photos
The Hyundai Santro and Kia Soul were nominated for multiple categories in WCOTY 2019.

Highlights

  • The Santro and Soul were nominated for the World Urban Car Of The Year.
  • The Jimny trumped the Soul by a narrow margin to win the award.
  • Hyundai Nexo was one of the contenders for the World Car Of The Year.

The 2019 World Car Of The Year Awards were announced recently at the New York Motor Show and we've already told you about the list of winners. Of course, it was a big win for Jaguar at the WCOTY and it gave tough competition to the likes of the Audi e-Tron and even the Volvo S60/V60 to win the top honours. However, it has been quite the year for manufacturers like Hyundai and Suzuki too. Hyundai's Nexo was one of the contenders for the World Car Of The Year Award but the car came in 6th place ahead of cars like the Genesis G70, BMW 3 Series and even the Ford Focus. This clearly shows how far the company has come in terms of making sure that the product is truly world class.

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace Pulls Off Historic Triple Win At 2019 World Car Of The Year Awards

2017 kia soul turbo The KIA Soul was trumped by a narrow margin by the Suzuki Jimny which won the World Urban Car Of The Year Award.

But Hyundai's biggest triumph was in the World Urban car and the World Green Car Award. The World Urban Car nominees were the Suzuki Jimny, Seat Arona, Audi A1, Hyundai Santro and the Kia Soul. Of course the Suzuki Jimny won this battle but it was a top three finish for the Hyundai Santro and even the Kia Soul. The Santro finished in third place in this category while the Kia Soul impressed with a second place finish. Now, if we turn back time, the Kia Stinger, which is a gorgeous looking car, missed out finishing in the top 3 in the Best Design category in 2018. This year, however, the Kia Soul missed out on the crown of the World Urban Car Of The Year by a mere 2 points. Yes, that was the narrowest of margins between the Kia Soul and the Suzuki Jimny. We were glad to see the Hyundai Santro finishing third in this category and just went to show that the company is making strides in the global markets.

Also Read: Besides Jaguar, Who Else Has Multiple World Car Wins?

hyundai nexo fuel cell suv The Hyundai Nexo was one of the nominees for the World Green Car Of The Year.

Even the World Green Car Of The Year saw the Hyundai Nexo place in third place edging the Kia Niro EV by just 8 points. The Nexo was beaten by the Audi e-Tron by 23 points and that's quite a performance.

Also Read: 2019 World Car Awards: Hyundai Santro, Suzuki Jimny Make It To The Top Finalists List

2019 audi a7 The 2019 Audi A7 won the World Luxury Car Of The Year Award.
0 Comments

But the winner by the closest of margins had to be in the World Luxury Car Of The Year category. The Audi A7 edged the Audi Q8 to take top honours with a gap of just 3 points. The Q8 beat the BMW 8 series by just 1 point and that clearly was a closely fought battle.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
World Car Awards World Car Awards 2019 World Car Awards 2019 Nomintions World Car Awards 2019 Winners WCOTY 2019 Hyundai Santro Kia Soul Urban Car Of The Year

Latest News

Honda Car India's Sales Grow By 23% In April 2019
Honda Car India's Sales Grow By 23% In April 2019
2019 WCOTY Runner Ups Hyundai Santro, Kia Soul Are Big Winners
2019 WCOTY Runner Ups Hyundai Santro, Kia Soul Are Big Winners
Hero XPulse 200: Top 5 Features
Hero XPulse 200: Top 5 Features
Jaguar To Move Land Rover Defender Production To Slovakia
Jaguar To Move Land Rover Defender Production To Slovakia
Maruti Suzuki Sales Under Pressure For The Last Three Months
Maruti Suzuki Sales Under Pressure For The Last Three Months
Aston Martin Vantage AMR Gets A Manual Transmission
Aston Martin Vantage AMR Gets A Manual Transmission
Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500
Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 94,000
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 94,000
Car Sales April 2019: Maruti Suzuki PV Sales Down By 19.6 Per Cent
Car Sales April 2019: Maruti Suzuki PV Sales Down By 19.6 Per Cent
Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T, Xtreme 200S Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T, Xtreme 200S Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T: Price Expectation
Hero XPulse 200 & XPulse 200T: Price Expectation
Hyundai Venue Base Variant Spotted
Hyundai Venue Base Variant Spotted
2020 Royal Enfield Classic Spotted Testing With Accessories
2020 Royal Enfield Classic Spotted Testing With Accessories
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Crosses One Lakh Sales Milestone
Maruti Suzuki Ignis Crosses One Lakh Sales Milestone
Mahindra's UV Business Soars In FY18-19; Retains Third Place In PV Market
Mahindra's UV Business Soars In FY18-19; Retains Third Place In PV Market

Latest Cars

6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.1
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹ 2.15 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
BMW Z4

BMW Z4

₹ 76.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 3.27 - 4.12 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Bajaj Qute
Bajaj Qute
₹ 2.77 - 3.1 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
₹ 80.96 - 96.89 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500
Hero Xtreme 200S Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 98,500
Car Sales April 2019: Maruti Suzuki PV Sales Down By 19.6 Per Cent
Car Sales April 2019: Maruti Suzuki PV Sales Down By 19.6 Per Cent
2020 Royal Enfield Classic Spotted Testing With Accessories
2020 Royal Enfield Classic Spotted Testing With Accessories
Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T, Xtreme 200S Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Hero XPulse 200, XPulse 200T, Xtreme 200S Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities