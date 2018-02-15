New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Volvo V60 Teased Ahead Of Debut This Month

The 2019 Volvo V60 will come with a cosmetic update, while featuring the same engine option from the previous generation. The company will announce all the detail at the online unveil of the V60 on February 21.

Volvo has released a short teaser video of the 2019 Volvo V60 with a launch slated for on February 21. The refreshed Volvo V60 takes design cues from the XC90, XC60, XC40 and also the V90 wagon. The teaser video goes down memory lane since the inception of the Volvo V60 and finally teasing the 2019 V60, with glimpses of new body panels, new grille as well as a fleeting shot of the interior. However, we will get to know all this and much more in the coming week at its online unveil with a public debut at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show.

In terms of design, the exterior will be heavily inspired from its older sibling the Volvo V90, while the interior will take cues from the recently launched XC60. As mentioned earlier, the exterior body part of the V60 will get a major upgrade from the previous generation. More details will be announced at the launch, but expect it to get much more sleeker than the previous generation. 

The 2019 Volvo V60 is built on the company's SPA modular platform and will get four engine options at launch. Reports also suggest that the 2019 V60 is also a part of the company's electrification plan, and might get a plug-in hybrid version. This will include a 2.0-liter petrol engine tuned with an electric motor to provide a combined output of 400 bhp and 640 NM of torque. An electric version is also in the pipe-line.

