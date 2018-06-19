2019 Volvo S60 Teased Once More Ahead Of Its World Premiere

The new 2019 Volvo S60 sedan is all set to make its world premiere tomorrow and in the last few weeks, the carmaker has released several teasers of the car to keep the buzz alive. Now, a day before the big unveil, the Swedish carmaker has dropped yet another teaser for the car, which we are hoping will be the last one. Volvo will be taking the wraps off the new S60 sedan at the company's brand new factory in Ridgeville, South Carolina where the sedan is going to be assembled to cater global markets.

Like the other 60 series model in the company's line-up - XC60 and V60 - the new S60 sedan is also based on Volvo's Scalable Product Architecture a.k.a. SPA platform, which also underpins the carmaker's bigger models like the XC90, S90, and V90. The new platform has allows the manufacturer to not only alter the dimensions of the car, making it slightly bigger and also make it lighter and more rigid than the old gen model.

The new Volvo S60 will be unveiled at the company's brand new factory in Ridgeville, South Carolina

Based on the several teaser images and spy shots, we know that visually the new Volvo S60 will essentially be a baby S90. And that is surely not a bad thing. Then you have the company's signature Thor's Hammer LED daytime running lamps, a wide grille similar to the V60, and the C-shaped LED taillights inspired from the S90. The cabin, on the other hand, will also be largely similar to the V60 and will feature new soft-touch materials, premium plastics and a massive touchscreen infotainment system.

The top-spec Volvo S60 T8 Twin Engine will get the Polestar Treatment and better hybrid tech

Also Read: New-Gen Volvo S60 Will Not Come With A Diesel Engine

Under the hood, the new-gen model will carry over the same engines that do duty in the XC60, save for the diesel mill, considering Volvo has decided not to offer a diesel option in the new S60. The top-end variant, however, with the T8 Twin Engine, will come with the Polestar treatment. Called as the "Polestar Engineered", the specifications have been tailored exclusively for the 60 Series cars and it will come with better hybrid tech than the standard T8. With an increased combined output of 15 bhp and 30 Nm of torque, the flagship S60 will offer 415 bhp and develop 670 Nm of peak torque.

