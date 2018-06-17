2019 Volvo S60 Teased Ahead Of Debut

The Geely-owned Volvo Cars is all set to unveil the 2019 S60 sedan on 20th June, 2018 at Charleston, South Carolina in USA. The 2019 S60 will be manufactured at the new Volvo plant which is built exclusively for the 2019 S60 sedan. Now, why is the S60 special? There a couple of reasons for this, but primarily because it will be the first Volvo model to not have a diesel powertrain as the company wants to electrify its entire model range by 2025. The other reason is that the 2019 S60 sedan will be the first Volvo to have the "Polestar Engineered" performance package. But that's not what we are here to talk about today as the company has dropped the first teaser of the 2019 S60, and giving us the first glimpse of the front fascia of the upcoming car.

(The 2019 Volvo S60 gets the polestar badge on the front grille)

The new "Polestar Engineered" version of the S60 will be positioned above the T8 Twin Engine R-Design version. Visually, the 2019 S60 sedan gets the signature front grille from the R-Design trim and it also features the Polestar badge. Initially to be available only in Red, the S60 sedan will go on sale in USA first and then in other European market. That is all the company has teased as of now and we expect more to be revealed right before its official launch in a few days.

Under the hood, expect the 2019 Volvo S60 to get a tuned up performance thanks to the Polestar package which promises to be similar to the Polestar 1 coupe. The company will introduce the S60 in the T8 twin engine on the Polestar Engineered package which will churn out a max power of 415 bhp and peak torque of 670 Nm.

