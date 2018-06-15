2019 Volvo S60 Sedan To Be Unveiled Soon

Volvo recently released a teaser video of the new-generation S60 sedan, which will be unveiled on 20th June, 2018. It will be unveiled Charleston, South Carolina in USA, where Volvo has commissioned a new plant, which will only manufacture the S60. This will be the first Volvo model to not have a diesel engine option. It will have only petrol and a hybrid motor. Also, this will be the first Volvo to have the "Polestar Engineered" performance package which includes a bunch of performance upgrades such as re-mapped ECU, higher spec suspension and brakes along with other updates.

The teaser video shows the front end of the car quite clearly, showing that the shape of the grille is somewhat different from its predecessor. Also, the grille sports the Polestar logo which means it carries the 'Polestar Engineered' package. For the first time, the famous Thor's hammer LED design is also seen on the headlamps. The other thing that caught our attention was the muscular bumper upfront, with big air intakes on either side. The other S60 variants could possibly have a different bumper as well.

Although the rear of the car is not shown in the short clip, but expect it to look killer too, like all other Volvo sedans. The top-of-the-line spec S60 could have the Polestar badging as well along with sexier exhaust tips in order to distinguish it from the lower-specced models. There's a high possibility that Volvo will offer a slightly different rear bumper on the Polestar Engineered model. The T8 twin engine on the Polestar Engineered S60 will have a total power output of 415 bhp and 670 Nm of peak torque.

