(2019 Volvo S60 Sedan Breaks Cover)

The new Volvo S60 gets the Polestar Engineered version as well.

China-based Geely owned Volvo Cars has finally taken the wraps off the new Volvo S60 mid-size premium sports sedan at the company's first US manufacturing plant in Charleston, South Carolina. The new Volvo S60 is the first Volvo car to be sold without a diesel offer, signaling the company's commitment to electrification and a long-term future beyond the traditional combustion engine. In 2017 Volvo Cars announced its strategy that from 2019 all new models will be electrified.

(The 2019 Volvo S60 Sedan gets the signature front grille and Thor's headlamps)

"The new S60 is one of the most exciting Volvo cars we've ever made," said Hakan Samuelsson, president and chief executive of Volvo Cars. "It is a true driver's car that gives us a strong position in the US and China sedan markets, creating more growth opportunities for Volvo Cars."

(The 2019 Volvo S60 Sedan shares Volvo Cars' own Scalable Product Architecture platform)

The new S60 shares Volvo Cars' own Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform, safety technology and infotainment system with the new V60 premium mid-size estate, launched earlier this year, as well as the top-of-the-line 90 Series cars and award-winning XC60, all of which have achieved industry-leading safety ratings. This makes the new S60 one of the safest cars on the road.

(The 2019 Volvo S60 Sedan gets a well-decked cabin)

"The active chassis and drive modes deliver excellent control and an engaged performance that makes this a driver's car," said Henrik Green, senior vice president for research and development at Volvo Cars. "It also brings the acclaimed technology from our 90 Series and other 60 Series cars into this segment, making it one of the best sports sedans on the market."

(The Volvo Cars' Sensus Connect infotainment system is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto)

In terms of features, the Volvo Cars' Sensus Connect infotainment system is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The intuitive control is a tablet-style touch screen interface that combines car functions, navigation, connected services and in-car entertainment apps.

Volvo will offer the new S60 sedan in two turbo-charged and super-charged plug-in hybrid petrol engines. Moreover, Volvo's T6 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid generates a combined 340bhp, while the T8 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid churns out 400bhp. Volvo will also introduce the T5 and T6 petrol engines at launch.

(2019 Volvo S60 Sedan Breaks Cover)

Volvo also introduced the S60 in its electric version as well as it will now get the Polestar Engineered, which is developed by Volvo Cars' electric performance arm, Polestar. The new Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered will be available exclusively on the T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid and is a complete offer that upgrades the car's wheels, brakes, suspension and engine control unit, boosting the S60 T8 combined output to 415bhp of max power.

