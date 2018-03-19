2019 Volkswagen Touareg Teased Ahead Of Reveal

We've been continuously updating you about the new generation of the Volkswagen Touareg and in fact, Volkswagen has been dropping a lot many teasers ahead of the official reveal in Beijing, China on March 23. The company has chosen China for the reveal as it's the hub of the world's largest car market and a place where SUVs are in serious demand. Having sold over 1 million of this SUV, the company understands that the demand for SUVs in the global market has soared and the Touareg comes in at the right time with the right features to match the expectations of customers.

The Touareg was launched in 2002 and the overall design has remained untouched since then. The third generation of the Touareg promises to live upto the rich heritage but will be modern, more up market and with improved drivability. The Touareg was introduced in India in 2012 and was discontinued in 2014 because of low demand for the car. However, we don't see this car making its way here, given the fact that Volkswagen has different plans for India and that action plan will come into force from 2020 only.

(The new-gen Touareg will be lighter and longer than the outgoing version)

Volkswagen has teased the 2019 Touareg yet again and this time we get to see the SUV under wraps. While the silhouette suggests that the design of the Touareg has not changed much but it's an evolution of the product of course, so you'll see a fancy front fascia as the Arteon, with the headlights and grille joined together. And there'll be full-LED headlamps on offer too. The new-gen Touareg will be based on the MLB Evo platform and this means that it's going to be lighter (around 100 kg) when compared to its predecessor. The 2019 Touareg is expected to be 80mm longer too.

The changes continue on the inside too as the cabin has been spruced up. The revamped dashboard will host a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster which will be accompanied by a huge 15-inch touchscreen. These two, will form what VW calls an 'Innovision Cockpit' and the company has plans to offer a number of customization options.

It's expected that the new-gen Touareg will come with a V6 petrol and diesel engine and there's a plug-in hybrid expected too. But we'll know more of that once the car is revealed and the details are out on March 23

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.