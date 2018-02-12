2019 Volkswagen Touareg Teased Ahead Of Geneva Debut; Launch Next Month

Volkswagen has announced that the new generation Touareg will be launched for the global market on March 23 in China, marking the German car-makers new automotive year. The 2019 Volkswagen Touareg is the company's flagship product and also the largest model in its line-up. In the teaser image, the side profile of the 2019 Volkswagen Touareg closely resembles the T-Prime GTE Concept, which was showcased in 2016. The 2019 Touareg will serve as the brand's flagship model until the company launches an electric successor to the Phaeton sedan. The exclusive SUV C-segment is currently one of the fastest growing segments in the global markets and is expected to double its volume by the year 2023 in China.

The third-generation Volkswagen Touareg gets visual updates while the mechanics remain the same. Based on the company's MLB platform, the 2019 Touareg shares its underpinnings with the Audi Q7, Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne and the recently launched Lamborghini Urus, meaning it will benefit from many features like air suspension, rear-wheel steering, roll stabilization. It also comes loaded with tons of electronic driver aids.

Volkswagen has also revealed that the 2019 Touareg will get one of the largest digital cockpits in its class, the Innovation Cockpit, opens up a new type of infotainment environment. Its connectivity makes it a driving internet node. In terms of engine specs, VW will reveal all the details at its launch in Beijing next month, but we expect it to get turbocharged petrol or diesel engines, mostly in the 2-litre and 3-litre mills. Moreover, VW also has plans for a sporty version of the Touareg along with a plug-in hybrid model or a full electric version.

