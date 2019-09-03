2019 Volkswagen Polo GT Facelift Spied Ahead Of Launch

Images of the soon-to-be-launched 2019 Volkswagen Polo GT facelift have recently surfaced online, ahead of the car's launch, which is slated for tomorrow, September 4. The updated model in these images is the Polo GT TSI turbo petrol option, and we get to see the car in this all-new Maroon body colour. Apart from the new colour option, the facelifted Polo GT also comes with several noticeable cosmetic changes, including an updates face, which now features a new honeycomb pattern grille with the same underlining chrome strip and the VW logo at the centre.

From the sides, the Volkswagen Polo GT facelift remains unchanged featuring the same black ORVMs and alloy wheels

The car also gets a revised front bumper, which now comes with couple sculpted lines along edges, along with matching honeycomb pattern grille for the airdam and revised foglamps, with some black inserts and underbody cladding. The headlamps, however, are the same, possibly only comes with some minor tweaks. From the sides, the car largely remains unchanged featuring the same black ORVMs and the 10-spoke alloy wheels. We also see the addition of a black side skirt. The rear section, on the other hand, comes with a pair of new taillamps, a slightly larger spoiler and an updated rear bumper, with black cladding.

Volkswagen Polo GT facelift gets new taillamps and bumper with black cladding

While we do not get a clear look at the cabin in these images, we do get a small glimpse, and the car now appears to get all-black interior, with a restyled dashboard. The Volkswagen Polo GT also appears to get chrome bezels around the air-con vents and some minor tweaks, which will be revealed at the launch. We also expect the car to get an updated infotainment system and improved safety features.

Powertrain wise, currently the car comes in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol version gets the 1.2-litre TSI, 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine tuned to make 104 bhp and a peak torque of 175 Nm, the diesel version makes a 1.5-litre TDI unit that offers 108 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. While the petrol engine only comes with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission, the diesel version gets the 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. We expect the engine and transmission options to remain unchanged for now.

