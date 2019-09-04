Volkswagen India has introduced facelifted versions its most popular models - Polo and Vento - for the 2019 model year. Prices for the 2019 Volkswagen Polo facelift starts at ₹ 5.82 lakh and for the 2019 Volkswagen Vento facelift the prices start at ₹ 8.76 lakh (all-prices, ex-showroom). The hatchback and sedan get cosmetic revisions for a fresh new look, while the feature list has also been rejigged to keep the model in-line with new competition. Also, in addition to new Sunset Red colour option, Volkswagen is now also offering a GT Line variant for both the cars with glossy black exterior elements and decals.

With respect to the visual changes, both the cars have taken inspiration from the company's GTI range, featuring the signature glossy black honeycomb mesh grille. The Volkswagen Polo facelift additionally comes with a chrome strip at the bottom of the grille, revised bumper, and blacked out headlamps. The silhouette remains unchanged but you do get new 10-spoke alloy wheels that are reminiscent of the ones on the Ameo Cup cars, while there's a black side skirt running below the doors that extends to the bumpers as well. At the rear, the Polo facelift gets a new taillight design that get a 3D effect and will be more distinctive in identifying the updated version. There's a new black finished roof spoiler as well to complete the exterior changes. The VW Polo also comes with a new deep red paint scheme as part of the updates.

Volkswagen Vento and Polo Facelifts now come in a new GT Line variant, with styling inspired by VW's GTI range

As for the updated Vento, the changes are more or less similar, as it also features an updated grille with new black mesh grille, restyled headlamps which continue to offer full-LED headlamps in top-spec model and projector lights in the lower trims. The car also gets a new bumper with more prominent lines, featuring a new airdam with matching mesh grille, and a new black housing for the horizontal foglamps. While the profile of the car largely looks the same, the car does come with a new set of multi-spoke alloy wheels, same as the Polo.

Inside, the both the cars retain the same layout for the dashboard but for connectivity Volkswagen now offers its Volkswagen Connect feature as standard with the Highline trim and above. The system is a dongle based unit that can be connected to your smartphone and can be used with any VW car. Plus, Volkswagen is now also offering 5-years standard warranty for all diesel cars, while petrol cars continue to get the 4-years standard warranty. Both can be extended to 7 years.

1.2-litre TSI, 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine tuned to make 104 bhp and a peak torque of 175 Nm, the diesel version makes a 1.5-litre TDI unit that offers 108 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. While the petrol engine only comes with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox, the diesel version gets the 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The standard Polo uses a 1.0-litre MPI petrol motor that belts out 75 bhp and 95 Nm, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine churns out 89 bhp and 230 Nm, both mills are paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Mechanically, the 2019 Vento facelift remains unchanged and will be powered by the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine which puts out 105 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. Other engines on offer will be the 1.6-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine which develops 103 bhp and 153 Nm of peak torque and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel unit which churns out 108 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

