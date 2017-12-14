2019 Volkswagen Jetta Teased Ahead Of Detroit Motor Show Unveil

Volkswagen has teased the all-new Jetta prior to its debut at the Detroit Motor Show. These are mere sketches though, but they reveal a lot about the car as it gives us a better idea of what the car will look like. There are several updates made to the new Jetta and as we can see the front fascia of the car is completely new. The front grille borrows a number of visual cues from the larger Arteon and the headlamps now look sleeker and are better styled than the outgoing model.

The rear is similar to the outgoing model

The rear is similar to the previous model and the sculpted tail lamps and quad exhaust which we can see in the teaser pics look extremely alluring. Beside the exterior, Volkswagen has also given us a glimpse on what the cabin of the new car will look like. It's a simple, yet stylish layout, but we can notice that the inspiration is Audi. Yes, just like in the Polo, the Jetta will come with an all- digital dash which takes inspiration from Audi's Virtual Cockpit.

The cabin of the new Jetta is simple and sophisticated

It's a full digital instrument cluster and the central infotainment system has been integrated well into it all. The rest of the cabin is similar to the one we've seen on the outgoing model. We already know, that the new Jetta will be more upscale and premium looking than the previous car. This one will also ride on VW's MQB platform which makes things even more interesting. Now as far as engines are concerned, we expect the Jetta to get the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine (the same as the one on the Audi A4) which will make it a great buy.

Volkswagen will bring it to India too but we don't know when. We wait for the unveil though to find out more about the car.

