2019 Volkswagen Jetta Sets New Record At The Bonneville Salt Flats

The VW Jetta's 2-litre direct-injection and turbocharged engine in the Bonneville Jetta was modified for high output

The VW Jetta recorded a track speed of 338.15 kmph at the Bonneville Salt Flats

Volkswagen announced that the 2019 Bonneville Jetta recorded a track speed of 338.15 kmph at the Bonneville Salt Flats. In the course of the run, the car broke the Southern California Timing Association's (SCTA) Blown Gas Coupe (G/BGC) class record of 335.50 kmph. Built by Bonneville preparation specialists THR Manufacturing, based in Ventura, Calif., the Bonneville Jetta yields a drag coefficient of just 0.27. The 2-litre direct-injection and turbocharged engine in the Bonneville Jetta was modified for high output with new connecting rods, pistons, valves, camshafts, turbocharger, and exhaust system, but the basic block and crankshaft are stock. On the dyno, the engine achieved an output of 600 horsepower at 8500 rpm.

The VW Bonneville Jetta was modified for high output with new connecting rods, pistons, valves, camshafts, turbocharger, and exhaust system 

To run at high speed on the salt, the Bonneville Jetta had many other changes from stock. The suspension was lowered, special Salt Flat wheels and tires were fitted, and a limited-slip differential was added to aid traction. The interior has been stripped and outfitted with full track safety equipment-such as a roll cage, racing seat and harness-and a fire suppression system. To help slow the car down, the Bonneville Jetta was fitted with a pair of parachutes.

The suspension was lowered, special Salt Flat wheels and tires were fitted to the VW Jetta 

Scott Goetz, who drove the Bonneville Jetta, said, "It was a terrific experience to drive this car on the salt. The car inspired a lot of confidence at very high speeds. I have no doubt that we could go even faster by running some more boost, but we are very happy to have the record, knowing that there is more to come in the car if we need it."

