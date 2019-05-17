New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 TVS Apache RR 310 Coming With Mechanical And Styling Updates

Launch date confirmed as May 27 2019, and the updated Apache RR 310 is expected to get minor cosmetic updates, along with some performance upgrades.

The TVS Apache RR 310 is all set to get its first update since launch

Highlights

  • Updated Apache RR 310 will be launched on May 27, 2019
  • New TVS Apache RR 310 expected to get styling and mechanical updates
  • The Apache RR 310 is the most powerful motorcycle from TVS

TVS Motor Company has released a teaser video, along with an invitation for the launch ride of the updated TVS Apache RR 310, which will be unveiled on May 27, 2019. The flagship, fully-faired motorcycle from TVS was launched in December 2017, and it's about to get its first update, which include some styling updates as well as some mechanical enhancements to give it more performance and overall refinement. The teaser video doesn't reveal much, but there's no mistaking the silhouette of the Apache RR 310, and there's an accompanying tagline which reads, "Crafted to be invisible."

TVS Apache RR 310

2.37 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
TVS Apache RR 310

tvs apache rr 310 review

The TVS Apache RR 310 is the flagship motorcycle from TVS Motor Company

According to sources, the new variant will have some upgrades, and TVS says it will be new and exciting, which hints at a possible performance upgrade. So, expect a new ECU, or possibly some change in the state of tune, along with some tweaks to the chassis and suspension set-up as well, to make it sportier than ever before. The Apache RR 310 has been used in TVS Racing's one-make championship, and there could be some inputs and feedback from its racetrack duties, and consequent tweaks to make it sharper, sportier and perhaps, racier.

The TVS Apache RR 310 was launched in December 2017, and is the full-faired version of the common platform 313 cc engine developed jointly by TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad. The same 313 cc single-cylinder engine is also used in the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS, and the DOHC engine puts out 34 bhp at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 rpm. The output figures could go up slightly, on the updated RR 310, if not significantly. We will be riding the updated TVS Apache RR 310 on May 28 soon, on the Madras Motor Race Track, and will look forward to see what exactly has changed, and how much of a difference the updates make to TVS Motor Company's flagship motorcycle.

