2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA To Be Launched In India Tomorrow

Triumph Motorcycles India will be adding the new top-of-the-line off-road variant to the Tiger 800 tomorrow. The current generation Triumph Tiger 800 was launched in India in 2018, albeit only with the XCx trim and more than 200 updates over its predecessor. The Triumph Tiger 800 XCa has been teased online and packs in more off-road tech and capabilities over the XCx version. The Tiger 800 XCa brings features like LED-equipped lighting, backlit illumination to the switch cubes and 5-way joystick, heated grips and seat, and aluminium radiator guard.

The TFT instrument console remains the same but now comes with additional screen styles, while you also get a centre stand that is missed on the XCx model. The 2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCa continues to boast of other features including traction control, switchable ABS and cruise control. The XCa version gets multiple riding modes including Road, Off-Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road Pro and Rider-Programmable.

The Triumph Tiger 800 XCa gets an off-road mode and a rider programmable mode too

The 2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCa also comes with an off-road friendly suspension set-up with WP-sourced 43 mm USD forks up front with 220 mm travel and a monoshock unit at the rear with 215 mm of travel. Stopping power comes from the Brembo sourced braking set-up with twin discs at the front and a single disc at the rear. Like every off-roader should, the Tiger 800 XCa comes with spoked wheels with a 21-inch unit up front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear. Both wheels are shod with dual-purpose tyres.

With respect to the powertrain, the Triumph Tiger 800 XCa will draw power from the same 800 cc in-line three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is tuned for 94 bhp and 79 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Triumph Tiger 800 range currently starts at ₹ 12 lakh in India and you can expect the XCa to be priced at the higher end of the price bracket at around ₹ 16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), a shade below which the Tiger 1200 range starts in the country. The bike will compete against a number of offerings in this space including the Kawasaki Versys 1000, Ducati Multistrada 950, Honda Africa Twin and the BMW F 850 GS.

