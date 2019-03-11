2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA Launched; Priced At Rs. 15.16 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA Launched; Priced At ₹ 15.16 Lakh

The top-spec Triumph Tiger 800 XCA gets additional features, including a programmable Rider mode, full-LED lighting and heated rider and pillion seats.

View Photos
The Triumph Tiger 800 XCA is the top-spec model in the Tiger 800 series

Highlights

  • Triumph Tiger 800 XCA priced at Rs. 15,16,700 (ex-showroom)
  • The Tiger 800 XCA gets additional standard equipment
  • 6 rider modes, standard centre stand and heated rider and pillion seats

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Tiger 800 XCA, the top-spec variant of the Tiger 800 series in India and is priced at ₹ 15,16,700 (ex-showroom). The Tiger 800 XCA is powered by the same 800 cc, liquid-cooled, 12-vave, DOHC, in-line, triple-cylinder engine which puts out 94 bhp of power and 79 Nm of peak torque. In India, the off-road oriented Tiger 800 series now has the Tiger 800 XCX and the new Tiger 800 XCA. Both models come with ride-by-wire, multiple riding modes, top-spec WP suspension and full-colour TFT instrument panel.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 800 First Ride Review

Triumph Tiger 800

12.83 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Triumph Tiger 800

"Tiger as a brand is important and central to our product strategy in India. With more than 1000 Tigers already on the road, Triumph Tiger undoubtedly is the largest premium adventure motorcycle in India. We are proud to launch the Tiger 800 XCA today which adds to our already strong adventure offering to Indian audiences. Triumph has developed a host of major new technology and performance updates designed to enhance the new Tiger 800 XCA's capability both on and off-road. We're sure that its technological innovations and premium styling will appeal to premium adventure enthusiasts in the country," said Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India.

2018 triumph tiger 800

The top-spec Triumph Tiger 800 XCA gets six riding modes, and more features

0 Comments

In addition to the features of the Tiger 800 XCX, the top-spec Tiger 800 XCA features an additional sixth riding mode, which is fully programmable, as well as full-LED lighting, and standard centre stand. The Tiger 800 XCA also features standard heated seats for rider and pillion. Other feature shared with the 800 XCX include cruise control, switchable ABS and traction control, standard sump and radiator guards, engine protection bars, plastic hand guards and two on-board power sockets. The Tiger 800 XCA also features standard LED auxiliary lights, which are not available as standard equipment on the XCX.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Triumph Tiger 800 with Immediate Rivals

Triumph Tiger 800
Triumph
Tiger 800
BMW 750 GS
BMW
750 GS
BMW 850 GS
BMW
850 GS
Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin
Honda
CRF1000L Africa Twin
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati
Multistrada 950
TAGS :
Triumph Tiger 800 XCA Tiger 800 XCA launched Triumph Tiger 800 XCA Launched

Latest News

2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA Launched; Priced At Rs. 15.16 Lakh
2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA Launched; Priced At Rs. 15.16 Lakh
Yamaha FZ V3.0 Official Accessories Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 175
Yamaha FZ V3.0 Official Accessories Launched; Prices Start From Rs. 175
Audi Installs Used Lithium-Ion Batteries In Factory Vehicles
Audi Installs Used Lithium-Ion Batteries In Factory Vehicles
Aishwarya Pissay And Ashish Raorane Complete 2019 FIM Bajas World Cup
Aishwarya Pissay And Ashish Raorane Complete 2019 FIM Bajas World Cup
MotoGP: Dovizioso Beats Marquez By 0.023s To Win 2019 Qatar GP
MotoGP: Dovizioso Beats Marquez By 0.023s To Win 2019 Qatar GP
Yamaha Fascino Dark Knight Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 56,793
Yamaha Fascino Dark Knight Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 56,793
Jhanvi Bhavsar Wins The 2019 Red Bull Catch Up National Championship
Jhanvi Bhavsar Wins The 2019 Red Bull Catch Up National Championship
Porsche Taycan Electric Car To Make Its Debut In September 2019
Porsche Taycan Electric Car To Make Its Debut In September 2019
MotoGP: Vinales To Start 2019 Qatar GP On Pole; Marquez Starts 3rd
MotoGP: Vinales To Start 2019 Qatar GP On Pole; Marquez Starts 3rd
2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA To Be Launched In India Today
2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA To Be Launched In India Today
Formula E: Sam Bird Wins Hong Kong ePrix Amidst Crash Investigation, Double DNF For Mahindra
Formula E: Sam Bird Wins Hong Kong ePrix Amidst Crash Investigation, Double DNF For Mahindra
2019 Ford Figo Facelift Spied Ahead Of Launch This Month
2019 Ford Figo Facelift Spied Ahead Of Launch This Month
Union Ministers Lay Foundation For Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway
Union Ministers Lay Foundation For Delhi-Mumbai Greenfield Expressway
Avan Motors India Unveils New Trend E Electric Scooter
Avan Motors India Unveils New Trend E Electric Scooter
Tata Motors Global Wholesales Decline By 9 Per Cent In February 2019
Tata Motors Global Wholesales Decline By 9 Per Cent In February 2019

Popular Bikes

Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Triumph Tiger 800 Alternatives

BMW 750 GS
BMW 750 GS
₹ 12.66 - 14.2 Lakh *
BMW 850 GS
BMW 850 GS
₹ 13.72 - 15.26 Lakh *
Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin
₹ 14.02 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹ 13.56 - 13.67 Lakh *
Explore Tiger 800
×
Explore Now
x
Yamaha Fascino Dark Knight Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 56,793
Yamaha Fascino Dark Knight Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 56,793
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mahindra XUV300 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities