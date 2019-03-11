2019 Triumph Tiger 800 XCA Launched; Priced At Rs. 15.16 Lakh

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Tiger 800 XCA, the top-spec variant of the Tiger 800 series in India and is priced at ₹ 15,16,700 (ex-showroom). The Tiger 800 XCA is powered by the same 800 cc, liquid-cooled, 12-vave, DOHC, in-line, triple-cylinder engine which puts out 94 bhp of power and 79 Nm of peak torque. In India, the off-road oriented Tiger 800 series now has the Tiger 800 XCX and the new Tiger 800 XCA. Both models come with ride-by-wire, multiple riding modes, top-spec WP suspension and full-colour TFT instrument panel.

"Tiger as a brand is important and central to our product strategy in India. With more than 1000 Tigers already on the road, Triumph Tiger undoubtedly is the largest premium adventure motorcycle in India. We are proud to launch the Tiger 800 XCA today which adds to our already strong adventure offering to Indian audiences. Triumph has developed a host of major new technology and performance updates designed to enhance the new Tiger 800 XCA's capability both on and off-road. We're sure that its technological innovations and premium styling will appeal to premium adventure enthusiasts in the country," said Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India.

The top-spec Triumph Tiger 800 XCA gets six riding modes, and more features

In addition to the features of the Tiger 800 XCX, the top-spec Tiger 800 XCA features an additional sixth riding mode, which is fully programmable, as well as full-LED lighting, and standard centre stand. The Tiger 800 XCA also features standard heated seats for rider and pillion. Other feature shared with the 800 XCX include cruise control, switchable ABS and traction control, standard sump and radiator guards, engine protection bars, plastic hand guards and two on-board power sockets. The Tiger 800 XCA also features standard LED auxiliary lights, which are not available as standard equipment on the XCX.

