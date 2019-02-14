2019 Triumph Street Twin & Street Scrambler Live Updates: Price, Features, Images, Specifications

Triumph Motorcycles India is scheduled to launch the updated Street Twin and Street Scrambler in the country later today. The 2019 Triumph Street Twin and the 2019 Street Scrambler get comprehensive upgrades for the new year that are both cosmetic and mechanical. The bikes are based on the same platform but now boast of a new seat, redesigned side panels, brushed aluminium brackets to hold the headlamp and more. The Street Twin also gets a new black shade, while the Street Scrambler gets new graphics for 2019.

The big update comes to the 900 cc parallel-twin motor that now makes more power on both the bikes. The 2019 Triumph Street Twin now gets an additional 10 bhp from the same motor with power output now rated at 64 bhp. Peak torque remains the same at 80 Nm delivered at 3800 rpm, but gets a flatter torque curve spread wider through the rev range. On the 2019 Triumph Street Scrambler, the high torque motor produces 18 per cent mor power at 64 bhp, while 80 Nm of peak torque is available earlier at 3200 rpm. The compression ratio has also increased from 10.6:1 to 11:1 on the Scrambler.

Upgrades also including improved front braking hardware on both bikes and includes a new 310 mm disc up front, while the rear continues to get a 255 mm disc brake. The suspension has also been revised and the bike now comes with two riding modes - Road and Rain, while the Street Scrambler gets the additional Off-Road mode. Both the Street Twin and Street Scrambler share the same underpinnings but are very different motorcycles. The modern classics are targeted at different sets of customers and also wear appropriate footwear with the Street Twin riding on road tyres, while the Street Scrambler offered with dual-purpose rubber. The latter also gets a taller seat height and higher set exhaust pipes.

Triumph will be announcing prices for the new bikes today and we expect the 2019 Street Twin to be priced around the Rs. 8 lakh mark, while the Street Scrambler is likely to command a price tag of around Rs. 9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Catch the Live Updates from the 2019 Triumph Street Twin and the Street Scrambler launch event here: