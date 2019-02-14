2019 Triumph Street Twin & Street Scrambler Live Updates: Price, Features, Images, Specifications

Catch the Live Launches of 2019 Triumph Street Twin and the Street Scrambler in India here:

2019 Triumph Street Twin Live: Price in India and variants will be announced today

Triumph Motorcycles India is scheduled to launch the updated Street Twin and Street Scrambler in the country later today. The 2019 Triumph Street Twin and the 2019 Street Scrambler get comprehensive upgrades for the new year that are both cosmetic and mechanical. The bikes are based on the same platform but now boast of a new seat, redesigned side panels, brushed aluminium brackets to hold the headlamp and more. The Street Twin also gets a new black shade, while the Street Scrambler gets new graphics for 2019.

The big update comes to the 900 cc parallel-twin motor that now makes more power on both the bikes. The 2019 Triumph Street Twin now gets an additional 10 bhp from the same motor with power output now rated at 64 bhp. Peak torque remains the same at 80 Nm delivered at 3800 rpm, but gets a flatter torque curve spread wider through the rev range. On the 2019 Triumph Street Scrambler, the high torque motor produces 18 per cent mor power at 64 bhp, while 80 Nm of peak torque is available earlier at 3200 rpm. The compression ratio has also increased from 10.6:1 to 11:1 on the Scrambler.

Upgrades also including improved front braking hardware on both bikes and includes a new 310 mm disc up front, while the rear continues to get a 255 mm disc brake. The suspension has also been revised and the bike now comes with two riding modes - Road and Rain, while the Street Scrambler gets the additional Off-Road mode. Both the Street Twin and Street Scrambler share the same underpinnings but are very different motorcycles. The modern classics are targeted at different sets of customers and also wear appropriate footwear with the Street Twin riding on road tyres, while the Street Scrambler offered with dual-purpose rubber. The latter also gets a taller seat height and higher set exhaust pipes.

Triumph will be announcing prices for the new bikes today and we expect the 2019 Street Twin to be priced around the Rs. 8 lakh mark, while the Street Scrambler is likely to command a price tag of around Rs. 9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Catch the Live Updates from the 2019 Triumph Street Twin and the Street Scrambler launch event here:

Feb 14, 2019
2019 Triumph Street Twin Launch Live - Seat Height
The seat height on the 2019 Triumph Street Twin now stands at 760 mm, which slightly taller than the outgoing model.

The riding position though is more focused and comfortable.
Feb 14, 2019
2019 Triumph Street Twin Launch Live
With respect to cosmetic changes, the 2019 Triumph Street Twin new alloy wheels including an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear unit with polished spokes. The side panels have been restyled with new graphics and the fuel tank design gets reworked with minimal badges.

The headlamp shell and brackets get a new finish and the speedometer gets a 'Bonneville' badge.
Feb 14, 2019
2019 Triumph Street Twin Launch Live - Engine Changes
Triumph has also worked on the engine to make it lighter with the mill getting a new magnesium cam cover, lighter crank and balance shafts and revised throttle maps. The throttle response is smoother now, thanks to the improvement in fuelling.

Feb 14, 2019
2019 Triumph Street Twin Launch Live - Engine
While power always seemed adequate on the Street Twin, it got a little too predictive and owners were looking for something more exciting instead. The 2019 Street Twin aims to change that with more power in its belly.

The 900 cc parallel-twin 'high torque' engine now gets a power bump of 10 bhp and is tuned for 64 bhp that is now available at a higher redline at 7500 rpm. Peak torque remains the same at 80 Nm available at 3800 rpm. The torque curve is flatter now and more evenly spread on the rev range than the previous version, says the manufacturer.

Feb 14, 2019
2019 Triumph Street Twin Launch Live
The 2019 Triumph Street Twin is not exactly a complete overhaul over its predecessor but gets enough changes to be called a new generation of Bonnevilles.

The bike makes more power than its predecessor, gets multiple riding modes and a tweaked suspension for enhanced comfort and ride-ability. The chassis remains the same though while the cosmetic changes to the motorcycle are minor yet effective. And yes, there is a new paint scheme on offer as well to complete the fresh look for the new year.
Feb 14, 2019
2019 Triumph Street Twin Launch Live
Hello and welcome to the live blog for the 2019 Triumph Street Twin and the Street Scrambler India launch.

The new Street Twin and the Street Scrambler retain the familiar design of the outgoing model, but there are significant changes to the engine, bodywork and performance.

The bikes will continue to be one of the more affordable offerings from Triumph in India, but with more features packed in.

Watch out as we bring you all the action from the launch event here!