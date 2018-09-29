New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Triumph Street Twin And Street Scrambler Teased

Triumph is all set to unveil the 2019 models of the Street Twin and the Street Scrambler on October 2, 2018. And yes! They will be coming to India soon.

Both motorcycles will be launched in India in early 2019

Highlights

  • Both models will be updated significantly
  • Both will be unveiled on 2 October, 2018
  • Triumph will also unveil the Scrambler 1200 on 24 October, 2018

Triumph Motorcycles will have a busy month in October 2018. Up first is the unveiling of the 2019 models of the Street Twin and the Street Scrambler at the Intermot Motorcycle Show in Germany. These won't be new-generation models but instead facelifts of sorts with updates to looks, features and possibly the engine too. The Street Twin first made its debut in 2016 while the Street Scrambler followed a year later. The Street Scrambler could be called as an off-road biased version of the Street Twin and is inspired from the Triumph TR6C Trophy motorcycle, which was ridden by motorcycle acting legend Steve McQueen in 'The Great Escape'.

cj5ql4p(The updated Triumph Street Twin will be unveiled on 2 October, 2018)

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 1200 Teased Again

Triumph has released teaser videos for both motorcycles. While the exact details are not out yet, expect the Street Twin to get a bump in engine specifications along with a new LED headlamp and new features. Currently, the 900 cc parallel-twin engine on the Street Twin makes 55 bhp and 76 Nm. The new Street Scrambler on the other hand could get all the updates as the Street Twin and maybe get some updates to its off-road kit as well.

0 Comments

Apart from these two motorcycles, Triumph will also be unveiling the Scrambler 1200 on October 24, which will be coming to India as well. Triumph has been teasing the Scrambler 1200 for quite some time now. It will use the same 1200 cc parallel-twin engine which does duty on the Bonneville T120, Bonneville Bobber and the Bonneville Speedmaster. Expect the motorcycle to get proper off-road kit as well.

