2019 Triumph Street Twin and Street Scrambler Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.45 Lakh

The 2019 Triumph Street Twin is the entry-level Bonnie and one of the best-selling Triumphs in the world

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the 2019 Street Twin and the Street Scrambler in India.The Triumph Street Twin is priced at ₹ 7.45 lakh and the 2019 Street Scrambler is priced at ₹ 8.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). For 2019, Triumph Motorcycles has updated the Street Twin and the Street Scrambler significantly. Both motorcycles still get the 900 cc 'High-Torque' parallel-twin engine which gets new and lighter components such as the crankshaft, dead shafts and balancer shafts along with a magnesium cam cover and a lighter clutch. Also, the compression ratio of the engine has been upped from 10.6:1 to 11:1 with increased lift for intake and exhaust valves.

Watch Our 2019 Triumph Street Twin & Street Scrambler Review Here

Also Read: 2019 Triumph Street Twin & Street Scrambler Launch Live Updates

(2019 Triumph Street Twin: It gets updated engine, brakes and electronics)

All this technical mumbo jumbo means that the motorcycles gets an 18 per cent bump in power, from 54 bhp to 64 bhp, which comes in at 7,500 rpm and the torque output now stands at 80 Nm, all of which kicks in at 3,200 rpm for the Street Scrambler and 3,800 rpm for the Street Twin. Both motorcycles get a slightly different tuning as far as the power output is concerned. The Street Scrambler offers better torque lower down the rev range than the Street Twin, where torque comes in later, but the curve stays flat throughout.

Also Read: 2019 Triumph Street Twin First Ride Review

(2019 Triumph Street Scrambler: It gets more power, Brembo brakes and better off-road capability)

The Triumph Street Twin also gets two riding mode, which are road while the Triumph Street Scrambler gets and additional Off-road mode as well. ABS and traction control are switched off when you select the off-road mode on the new Street Scrambler.

The overall silhouette of the 2019 Triumph Street Twin remains the same, but there are some changes in the details. There are new alloy wheels as well with polished spokes adding some freshness to the looks. The side panels are updated, with new graphics, as is the fuel tank, which looks neater than before with the minimalistic badges. The headlight shell and brackets get new finishes, as does the speedometer, with a new 'Bonneville' badge.

Also Read: 2019 Triumph Street Scrambler First Ride Review

(2019 Triumph Street Twin: The brakes on the new Street Twin have been upgraded as well)

The 2019 Triumph Street Scrambler too gets small, subtle changes to the looks which are a new 'Triumph' logo on the fuel tank, a new instrument console with a small digital gauge along with a bunch of redesigned bits such as the headlamp bracket, front fender and the triple clamp as well.

A new improvement in the suspension on the 2019 Street Twin is the introduction of cartridge type KYB front fork, promising better stability and handling. New updates also include the introduction of Brembo four-piston calipers, and dual-channel ABS is standard. The handlebars on the 2019 Street Scrambler are now wider at 835 mm and the new cartridge-type front forks too are spaced out wider giving the new Street Scrambler better road presence and an aggressive stance. The front forks are new units but have the same 120 mm of travel as earlier and are non-adjustable. Triumph is now offering a Brembo four-piston calliper for the front brake with ABS as standard.

(2019 Triumph Street Scrambler: The 900 cc, 'high-torque' parallel-twin engine now gets more power and updated components inside)

As far as competition is concerned, the new 2019 Street Twin will go up against the likes of the Ducati Scrambler Icon and possibly also, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, which is almost a third of the price of the new Street Twin. The 2019 Street Scrambler will go up against the likes of the Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled, as far as pricing and engine specifications go.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.