2019 Triumph Street Twin: All You Need To Know

In addition to cosmetic changes along with some new and updated features, the new Triumph Street Twin also offers more power now, 10 bhp more to be exact.

Here is all you need to know about the 2019 Triumph Street Twin

Triumph Motorcycles India today launched the 2019 Triumph Street Twin in India priced at ₹ 7.45 lakh (ex-showroom, India). For the 2019 model year Triumph has made some considerable amount of changes, and we have already spoken about most of them earlier. In addition to cosmetic changes along with some new and updated features, the new Street Twin also offers more power now, 10 bhp more to be exact. And here we list down everything that you need to know about the 2019 Triumph Street Twin.

2019 Triumph Street Twin has been launched at ₹ 7.45 lakh

Here Is All You Need To Know About The 2019 Triumph Street Twin:

  1. The 2019 Triumph Street Twin continues to be the entry-level motorcycle in the company's Bonneville range. In fact, at ₹ 7.45 lakh, the new Street Twin is ₹ 25,000 cheaper than the older model, which retailed at ₹ 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom Pan India).
    nnvvpvqc

    2019 Triumph Street Twin gets an increased foam thickness of 10 mm

  2. Triumph has also worked on enhancing the rider ergonomics of the new Street Twin with a more comfortable seat-to-foot riding position, while for additional comfort, for both rider and pillion, the seat foam thickness has been increased by 10 mm.
  3. Powering the new Triumph Street Twin is the same 900 cc 'High-Torque' parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine gets an 18 per cent bump in power, from 54 bhp to 64 bhp, which comes in at 7,500 rpm and the torque output now stands at 80 Nm, all of which kicks in at 3,800 rpm. This is because the compression ratio of the engine has been upped from 10.6:1 to 11:1 with an increased lift for intake and exhaust valves.
    v3ddovtg

    2019 Triumph Street Twin's 900 cc engine makes 10 bhp more now

  4. The new Street Twin now comes with two riding modes - rain and road along with switchable traction control with a torque assist clutch. Ride-by-wire brings enhanced rideability, safety and control from a single throttle body and is sensitively incorporated with minimal visual impact.
  5. As for cosmetic additions, the bike comes with a new contemporary logo, improved finish and detailing, and three body colour options - Matt Ironstone, Korosi Red, and Jet Black. Furthermore, the Street Twin comes with cast aluminium multi-spoke alloys - 18-inch wheels up front and 17-inch unit at the back.
    nb9vaneo

    2019 Triumph Street Twin gets 310 mm disc up front and and 255 mm rear disc

  6. The Street Twin comes with 41mm KYB cartridge forks with 120 mm travel and KYB twin shocks with adjustable preload and 120 mm travel. The braking duties are handled by a 310 mm disc up front with 4 piston Brembo caliper and 255 m rear disc with Nissin 2-piston floating calipers, assisted by a dual channel ABS.
  7. The new Street Twin offers 140 + custom accessories and is available with 2 inspiration kits - Urban Ride & Café Custom. The Street Twin also gets TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) capability as an add-on accessory.
  8. Triumph has also introduced a special warranty scheme, an industry first 2-year or unlimited km manufacturer warranty. Triumph extended warranty will have some key features such as global coverage and transferability along with an unlimited kilometre coverage.

2019 Triumph Street Twin: All You Need To Know
