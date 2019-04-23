2019 Triumph Speed Twin: What To Expect

The 2019 Triumph Speed Twin will be the latest member of the Triumph modern classic family. And it's not just another Bonneville; apparently, the decision to introduce the Speed Twin in the Bonneville line-up was the result of market demand. There was demand from existing Bonneville customers for a performance-oriented modern classic, with easygoing ergonomics, yet with sporty road manners. While the Triumph Thruxton R had all that, a 'high power' 1200 cc Bonneville engine, superb handling and sporty intent, its riding position was considered too aggressive for more than a couple of hours of riding. The Triumph Speed Twin will attempt to fill that void - of becoming a performance-oriented roadster with modern classic design, but with the easy ergonomics of the Street Twin.

Also Read: 2019 Triumph Speed Twin First Ride Review

History

The Speed Twin name is not all-new. It's derived from the 1938 Triumph Speed Twin 5T, with a 500 cc overhead valve vertical twin engine. The '38 Speed Twin was one of the most commercially successful parallel-twins of its time, and is said to be one of the reasons of Triumph's success after World War II, and every major British motorcycle brand offered a 500 cc twin designed on similar lines to the Speed Twin. The Triumph Speed Twin continued in production till 1966.

Engine and Performance

The 2019 Triumph Speed Twin borrows the Thruxton R's 'high power' Bonneville 1200 engine, which revs freer and is more powerful than the 'high torque' Bonneville 1200 cc engine which currently does duty on the Triumph Bonneville T120. So, while the 'high torque' 1200 cc engine makes 79 bhp at 6,550 rpm and peak torque of 105 Nm at 3,100 rpm, the 'high power' 1200 cc engine revs more, and has more power and pulling power. The Thruxton R's 1200 cc engine, which will also power the new Speed Twin, has a slightly different state of tune and puts out 96 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 112 Nm of peak torque at 4,950 rpm. And the Speed Twin's engine sports lighter magnesium cam covers, a lighter clutch and lighter internal components. In all, the engine itself is 2.5 kg lighter than the Thruxton R's.

The Speed Twin has a low seat, and the ergonomics are sporty and sit between the Thruxton R and the Bonneville T120

Dimensions & Cycle Parts

The Speed Twin though is not just a Thruxton R with an upright riding position. Unlike the 32-spoke wheels of the Thruxton R, the Speed Twin gets lighter 17-inch cast aluminium alloys on both ends. The suspension is also different, with the Speed Twin getting 41 mm cartridge type fork with 120 mm travel at the front and twin shocks at the rear, with adjustable preload, also with 120 mm travel. In the braking department, the Speed Twin has slightly smaller 305 mm twin discs at the front with Brembo four-piston calipers and a single 220 mm disc at the rear with Nissin two-piston calipers, with standard dual-channel ABS.

We have already ridden the 2019 Triumph Speed Twin in Spain earlier this year

The double cradle steel frame has been revised with a new subframe, and the cradle is made of lighter aluminium. Overall, the Speed Twin is also lighter than the Thruxton R, tipping the scales witn 196 kg dry weight. And that's not the only difference; while both the Thruxton R and the Speed Twin have the same rake, the Speed Twin's trail is marginally longer, at 93.5 mm, compared to 92 mm on the Thruxton R. The Speed Twin also has a slightly longer wheelbase, at 1430 mm, compared to 1415 mm on the Thruxton R. And the Speed Twin is also marginally more accessible with a 807 mm seat height compared to the Thruxton R's 810 mm seat height.

The Speed Twin's design has the typcial Bonneville DNA, but has a sportier and muscular silhouette

Design and Features

The new Triumph Speed Twin is an all-new bike in design. Nowhere does it look anywhere closer to the Thruxton R's cafe racer styling. In fact, it looks like a coiled up streetfighter with modern classic cues, and perhaps the design and silhouette are some of the most alluring aspects of the Speed Twin. It's not at all like the laid-back Bonneville T120 design, and looks sportier with fresh appeal, and includes brushed aluminium body parts giving it that extra dose of premium-ness.

The Speed Twin gets a bunch of electronics such as ABS, traction control and 3 riding modes

The twin pod instrument clocks hark at retro appeal, but sport two small digital LCD screens offering a host of information, including selected riding mode, clock, trip meters and odometer. The ride-by-wire system offers a choice of three riding modes - Road, Rain and Sport, and traction control can be switched off completely, for riders looking to get even more adventurous with the Speed Twin's performance.

The Speed Twin has dollops of pulling power and the meat of the bike's performance is in the low and mid-range

Price and Competition

In all likelihood, the 2019 Triumph Speed Twin will be brought in to India after being manufactured at Triumph's factory in Thailand. We expect competitive pricing, maybe around ₹ 1.5 - 2 lakh less expensive than the Thruxton R. So, expect prices to be in the region of ₹ 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.