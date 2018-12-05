2019 Triumph Speed Twin Unveiled

Triumph Motorcycles has brought back another name from the company's rich history to introduce an all-new model in its modern classic range - the 2019 Triumph Speed Twin. The new Speed Twin will be part of the Triumph Bonneville family and will combine the performance of the Triumph Thruxton R cafe racer with the practicality and easy accessibility of the Bonneville T120. It shares the same 1200 cc Bonneville "high power" engine as the Thruxton R's, which belts out 96 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 112 Nm of peak torque at 4,950 rpm.

The original Speed Twin was first produced in 1938 and was known for its power and handling, until production was stopped in 1966. The original Speed Twin had a 500 cc parallel-twin engine and the 2019 model gets an engine which is almost twice the size in displacement. The new era Speed Twin also promises to be a sporty machine, sitting between the committed Thruxton R and the easy and casual ergonomics of the Bonneville T120. And at 196 kg, the Speed Twin is also got a 10 kg lighter dry weight than the Thruxton R. Ergonomics are slightly sporty and the engine also gets lighter components, and 2.5 kg of weight is saved in the engine alone - with magnesium cam covers and other changes in the internals, including a revised clutch assembly.

The Speed Twin has a low seat, and the ergonomics are sporty and sit between the Thruxton R and the Bonneville T120

Shorter riders will also welcome the 807 mm seat height, and while the frame is based on the Thruxton R, it's new and designed specifically for the Speed Twin, matched with 41 mm KYB cartridge-type forks, and Brembo four-piston calipers gripping 305 mm rotors. On the rear wheel, a single Nissin floating caliper grips on a single 220 mm disc. ABS is standard, and so is traction control. Ride-by-wire throttle offers a choice of three riding modes - Rain, Road and Sport, adjustable on the fly, and each mode adjusts the throttle response and traction control intervention. The wheels are 17-inch, seven-spoke cast aluminium wheels, shod with Pirellu Rosso Corsa III tyres.

The Speed Twin should provide a sporty and performance-oriented package in the Triumph Bonneville family

The new Triumph Speed Twin is expected to be launched sometime in mid-2019 in India, and we expect prices to be in the range of ₹ 10-11 lakh (ex-showroom). We'll of course, be riding the new Speed Twin before the launch, so look out for our first ride review of the latest member of the Triumph Bonneville family.

