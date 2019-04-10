New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Triumph Speed Twin Recalled In The US

Certain 2019 Triumph Speed Twin motorcycles have been recalled in the US due to a potential fault in the radiator hose routing of the cooling system.

Certain 2019 Triumph Speed Twin bikes have been recalled in the US

Highlights

  • 1200 cc, parallel-twin engine with 96 bhp, 112 Nm
  • The Speed Twin is based on the Triumph Thruxton R
  • The Triumph Speed Twin will be launched in India soon

The Triumph Speed Twin is yet to be launched in India, but Triumph America is pro-actively recalling 726 of certain 2019 Speed Twin motorcycles for a potential coolant leak from the radiator hose routing. According to reports, an internal audit discovered that improper routing on the 2019 Speed Twin's coolant expansion hose may cause it to come in contact with the right side exhaust header pipe, damaging the hose and resulting in coolant leak near the rear tyre. If the leaked coolant spills on to the rear tyre, it can potentially create a loss of traction and also lead to a potential crash.

The Speed Twin's design has the typcial Bonneville DNA, but has a sportier and muscular silhouette

Also Read: 2019 Triumph Speed Twin First Ride Review

Triumph America will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the coolant hose routing, and replace if necessary, free of charge. According to reports, Triumph has pre-emptively issued a "stop delivery" notice to dealers in the US, until the bikes are inspected and the issue is resolved. The recall is expected to begin sometime this month and 2019 Triumph Speed Twin owners are urged to contact Triumph customer service to see if their bikes are among the affected bikes and to get those bikes inspected.

The 2019 Triumph Speed Twin is an all-new model in the Triumph Bonneville family, and is powered by the 1200 cc Bonneville "high power" engine of the Triumph Thruxton R, but with more upright and comfortable ergonomics. It's still a modern classic, but has a more contemporary roadster stance, and is packed with enough performance to thrill. The engine puts out 96 bhp of maximum power at 6,750 rpm, with 112 Nm of peak torque kicking in at 4,950 rpm. In India, the Triumph Speed Twin is yet to be launched, and is expected to be introduced sometime later this month, or early May. For India, the new Speed Twin will be manufactured in Triumph's Thailand plant and launched in India at competitive prices. We expect the new Speed Twin to be priced at around ₹ 10-10.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

