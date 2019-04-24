2019 Triumph Speed Twin India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Images, Price, Features

The 2019 Triumph Speed Twin is the newest motorcycle it join the bike maker's modern classic family and is all set to be launched in India. The new Triumph Speed Twin emerges as a performance-oriented modern classic with easy going ergonomics that of the Street Twin and has been a result of market demand, according to the company. The bike borrows the Thruxton R's 'high power' Bonneville 1200 engine, which revs freer and is more powerful than the current 'high torque' Bonneville 1200 cc engine on the Triumph Bonneville T120.

The Thruxton R's 1200 cc engine that also powers the new Speed Twin, has a slightly different state of tune and belting out 96 bhp at 6,750 rpm and 112 Nm of peak torque at 4,950 rpm. The Speed Twin further improved performance by adding lighter magnesium cam covers, a lighter clutch and lighter internal components to the motor. As a result, the Speed Twin's engine itself is 2.5 kg lighter than that on the Thruxton R. The new Triumph Speed Twin also sports a host of new components including the lighter 17-inch cast aluminium alloys, 41 mm cartridge type forks with 120 mm travel at the front and twin shocks at the rear, with adjustable preload, and 120 mm travel.

Compared to the Thruxton, the Speed Twin gets slightly smaller 305 mm twin discs at the front with Brembo four-piston calipers and a single 220 mm disc at the rear with Nissin two-piston calipers, with standard ABS. At 196 kg, the Speed Twin is also lighter than the Thruxton R. The 2019 Triumph Speed Twin will be coming to India as a CBU from the bike maker's facility in Thailand.

Prices are expected to be competitive and likely to be aboit Rs. 1.5-2 lakh cheaper than the Thruxton R. Expect the new Speed Twin to command a price tag between Rs. 10.5-11 lakh (ex-showroom). The official prices will be announced in sometime. Catch all the live updates from the 2019 Triumph Speed Twin launch event here