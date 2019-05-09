2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 India Launch Date Out

Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC will be the only variant that will be coming to India

Triumph Motorcycles India will be launching the long-anticipated Triumph Scrambler 1200 on May 23, 2019. The motorcycle made its global debut in last year in October 2018 and went on sale in the global marker early this year, and now the British motorcycle maker is finally ready to launch the new Scrambler 1200 in India as well. Globally, the motorcycle is offered in two variants, the base trim Scrambler 1200 XC, and a top-spec Scrambler 1200 XE. India, however, will only get the former and we have already ridden the bike and told you all about it.

Triumph Scrambler 1200 comes in two trim options - XC and the more off-road oriented XE

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 is powered by the company's 'high-torque' 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine that already powers the Thruxton R and the newly launched Speed Twin. However, Triumph has made several changes to it to make it more suited for the all-terrain nature of the bike. In the Scrambler 1200, the engine churns out 89 bhp @ 7,400 rpm and develops a peak torque of 110 Nm @ 3,950 rpm. This means the Scrambler 1200 will have more grunt with minimal throttle input, suitable for traversing broken trails and for riding off-road. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a torque-assisted clutch.

Triumph Scrambler 1200 gets a 1200 cc high power parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that offers 90 bhp and 110 Nm torque

Both motorcycles come with superior off-road capabilities thanks to the fully adjustable 45 mm USD forks from Showa up front (47 mm for XE) and fully adjustable twin-spring Ohlins rear suspension. While the XC comes with 200 mm of travel both at the front and back, on the XE, the suspension units offer 250 mm of travel. The XE also gets gold anodised front forks compared to the black unit on the XC. Both models are equipped with piggy-back reservoirs. Furthermore, the Scrambler 1200 also comes with the first-in-segment 21-inch front wheel, along with 17-inch rear wheels, both are spoked and come shod in dual-purpose tyres from Metzler Tourance tubeless tyres. The bike comes with twin 320 mm discs with Brembo M50 monoblock calipers up front and a single 255 mm disc, also gripped by a Brembo's 2-piston floating. Both bikes get switchable ABS, but the XE trim gets switchable cornering ABS.

Triumph Scrambler 1200 gets the second generation TFT instrument console

The 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 also come loaded with some of the best-in-class features like - ride-by-wire, cruise control, heated grips, under seat mobile storage with a USB charging port, keyless ignition, Single-button cruise control, and torque assist clutch. Triumph has also equipped the motorcycle with its latest generation full-colour TFT instrument display, with 5 riding modes - Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road and Rider-Configurable. The classy bits include - all-LED lighting with DRL headlight, Intuitive switch cubes & 5-way joystick, illuminated backlit switches. Furthermore, the Scrambler 1200 also gets a first-of-its-kind integrated accessory fit connectivity Bluetooth module, enabling the world's first integrated GoPro control system, 'turn-by-turn' navigation, plus phone and music operation. The bike comes in two colour options - Jet Black with Matt Black, and Khaki Green with Jet Black.

