New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 India Launch Date Out

Globally, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 comes in two variants, the base trim XC, and a top-spec XE, however, India will only get the former.

View Photos
Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC will be the only variant that will be coming to India

Triumph Motorcycles India will be launching the long-anticipated Triumph Scrambler 1200 on May 23, 2019. The motorcycle made its global debut in last year in October 2018 and went on sale in the global marker early this year, and now the British motorcycle maker is finally ready to launch the new Scrambler 1200 in India as well. Globally, the motorcycle is offered in two variants, the base trim Scrambler 1200 XC, and a top-spec Scrambler 1200 XE. India, however, will only get the former and we have already ridden the bike and told you all about it.

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 1200 XC First Ride Review

14le6nqs

Triumph Scrambler 1200 comes in two trim options - XC and the more off-road oriented XE

The Triumph Scrambler 1200 is powered by the company's 'high-torque' 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine that already powers the Thruxton R and the newly launched Speed Twin. However, Triumph has made several changes to it to make it more suited for the all-terrain nature of the bike. In the Scrambler 1200, the engine churns out 89 bhp @ 7,400 rpm and develops a peak torque of 110 Nm @ 3,950 rpm. This means the Scrambler 1200 will have more grunt with minimal throttle input, suitable for traversing broken trails and for riding off-road. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a torque-assisted clutch.

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Raced At Mexican 1000 Rally

18fk901s

Triumph Scrambler 1200 gets a 1200 cc high power parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that offers 90 bhp and 110 Nm torque

Both motorcycles come with superior off-road capabilities thanks to the fully adjustable 45 mm USD forks from Showa up front (47 mm for XE) and fully adjustable twin-spring Ohlins rear suspension. While the XC comes with 200 mm of travel both at the front and back, on the XE, the suspension units offer 250 mm of travel. The XE also gets gold anodised front forks compared to the black unit on the XC. Both models are equipped with piggy-back reservoirs. Furthermore, the Scrambler 1200 also comes with the first-in-segment 21-inch front wheel, along with 17-inch rear wheels, both are spoked and come shod in dual-purpose tyres from Metzler Tourance tubeless tyres. The bike comes with twin 320 mm discs with Brembo M50 monoblock calipers up front and a single 255 mm disc, also gripped by a Brembo's 2-piston floating. Both bikes get switchable ABS, but the XE trim gets switchable cornering ABS.

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 1200: 5 Things You Should Know

4uku16b

Triumph Scrambler 1200 gets the second generation TFT instrument console

0 Comments

The 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 also come loaded with some of the best-in-class features like - ride-by-wire, cruise control, heated grips, under seat mobile storage with a USB charging port, keyless ignition, Single-button cruise control, and torque assist clutch. Triumph has also equipped the motorcycle with its latest generation full-colour TFT instrument display, with 5 riding modes - Road, Rain, Sport, Off-Road and Rider-Configurable. The classy bits include - all-LED lighting with DRL headlight, Intuitive switch cubes & 5-way joystick, illuminated backlit switches. Furthermore, the Scrambler 1200 also gets a first-of-its-kind integrated accessory fit connectivity Bluetooth module, enabling the world's first integrated GoPro control system, 'turn-by-turn' navigation, plus phone and music operation. The bike comes in two colour options - Jet Black with Matt Black, and Khaki Green with Jet Black.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati Scrambler with Immediate Rivals

Ducati Scrambler
Ducati
Scrambler
TAGS :
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Scrambler 1200 XC Scrambler 1200 Launch Triumph India

Latest News

2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 India Launch Date Out
2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200 India Launch Date Out
Under Pressure From US President Trump, GM In Talks To Sell Idled Ohio Plant
Under Pressure From US President Trump, GM In Talks To Sell Idled Ohio Plant
TVS Motor Company Invests $3.85 Million In Supply Chain Start-Up TagBox
TVS Motor Company Invests $3.85 Million In Supply Chain Start-Up TagBox
World's Largest Private Collection Of Volkswagen Cars Is Up For Sale
World's Largest Private Collection Of Volkswagen Cars Is Up For Sale
Germany Gets Its First Electric Highway For Hybrid Trucks
Germany Gets Its First Electric Highway For Hybrid Trucks
Mahindra TUV300: Old Vs New
Mahindra TUV300: Old Vs New
Indian Drivers Face The Heat As Uber Plans IPO
Indian Drivers Face The Heat As Uber Plans IPO
Toyota, Panasonic To Set Up Firm To Connect Cars, Homes
Toyota, Panasonic To Set Up Firm To Connect Cars, Homes
Daimler CEO Says His Successor Will Have A Tough Job
Daimler CEO Says His Successor Will Have A Tough Job
Maruti Suzuki Took Proactive Measures To Help Customers Affected By Fani Cyclone
Maruti Suzuki Took Proactive Measures To Help Customers Affected By Fani Cyclone
2019 MINI John Cooper Works Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 43.5 Lakh
2019 MINI John Cooper Works Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 43.5 Lakh
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launch Date Announced
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launch Date Announced
2019 Hero Pleasure Launch Details Revealed
2019 Hero Pleasure Launch Details Revealed
Hyundai Announces New Smart Mobility Plan India With Focus On Electric, Clean & Connected Cars
Hyundai Announces New Smart Mobility Plan India With Focus On Electric, Clean & Connected Cars
Ford Aspire Titanium Blu Variant Spotted At Dealership
Ford Aspire Titanium Blu Variant Spotted At Dealership

Latest Bikes

Bajaj Avenger Street 160

Bajaj Avenger Street 160

₹ 91,182
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero XPulse 200

Hero XPulse 200

₹ 1.08 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Xtreme 200S

Hero Xtreme 200S

₹ 1.1 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Triumph Speed Twin

Triumph Speed Twin

₹ 10.15 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹ 8.28 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400

2019 Bajaj Dominar 400

₹ 1.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon

Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon

₹ 44.38 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

₹ 1.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Avan Motors Xero Plus

Avan Motors Xero Plus

₹ 50,729
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

You may interested in

Ducati Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
₹ 8,48,427 *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 8.28 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki Z900
₹ 8.28 Lakh *
Suzuki GSX-S750
Suzuki GSX-S750
₹ 7.9 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
₹ 7.09 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 821
Ducati Monster 821
₹ 10.08 Lakh *
Benelli TNT 899
Benelli TNT 899
₹ 10.1 Lakh *
Yamaha MT-09
Yamaha MT-09
₹ 10.13 Lakh *
Benelli TNT 600i
Benelli TNT 600i
₹ 6.69 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹ 6.37 - 6.47 Lakh *
View More
x
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launch Date Announced
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Launch Date Announced
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities