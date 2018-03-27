(2019 Toyota Yaris Sedan Revealed, Replaces The Yaris iA Globally)

Replacing the Yaris iA in the automaker's line-up, Toyota has revealed the 2019 Yaris subcompact sedan for international markets. The 2019 Toyota Yaris ends all traces of the Scion brand in the automaker's family, with the model previously known as the Scion iA (and later Yaris iA). The 2019 Toyota Yaris is essentially a re-badged Mazda 2 sedan wearing the Toyota badge and refreshed styling. The model though should not be confused with the one coming to India soon that was revealed at the Auto Expo 2018 last month.

Toyota Yaris ₹ 8 - 10 Lakh * ( Expected Price )

Sharing its underpinnings with the Mazda 2, the 2019 Toyota Yaris subcompact sedan gets a fresh face with the revised catfish grille with the wide honeycomb mesh, while the headlights retain the same curvy design. The rear is yet to be revealed by the automaker. Toyota has also added a new trim to the model and the sedan is now available in three variants - L, LE and XLE. The new Yaris drives on 16-inch alloy wheels.



Inside, the cabin gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with voice recognition, remote interface, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and more. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity are given a miss on the model. The car also comes with steering wheel controls, reverse camera, six-speed sound system; illuminated entry, smart key system as well as automatic LED headlights, cruise control and push-button start. The interior is spruced up with leatherette seat covers, leather-wrapped steering wheel and handbrake on the top trims.

Power on the 2019 Toyota Yaris sedan comes from a 1.5-litre petrol engine tuned for 105 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission with the latter said to be the more fuel-efficient version of the two. The car gets a Sport mode as well, which the company says offers a torquier feel. There are a bunch of safety aids on the new Yaris including low-speed collision alert, active safety system, apart from ABS, EBD, Brake Assist and more.

The 2019 Toyota Yaris subcompact sedan will go on sale globally towards the end of this year and is likely to get a marginal price hike over the Yaris IA, which was priced at $15,950 (around ₹ 10.32 lakh).

Meanwhile, Toyota India will introduce the new Yaris sedan in the country in a few weeks' time. The model has been a long awaited one and will take on the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and the likes in the segment. The Toyota Yaris will be offered only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine in the country.

