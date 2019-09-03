2019 Toyota Yaris Launched With Updated Features And Dual Tone Colour Option

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the introduction of an updated Toyota Yaris, which now comes in dual-tone colour option and a bunch of new features. The carmaker has introduced optional variants for both, the entry-level J trim and the higher V trim, offered in both manual and CVT option. The Toyota Yaris J (O) variant is priced at ₹ 8.65 lakh (MT) and ₹ 9.35 lakh (CVT), while the V (O) is priced at ₹ 11.97 lakh (MT) and ₹ 13.17 lakh (CVT), all prices ex-showroom, Delhi. The Toyota Yaris V Optional now comes with a dual-tone black and red colour option and new diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Speaking on the launch of the improved Yaris, N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "We are delighted to offer 'The Happenin' New Yaris' that is completely in-line with the feedback we have received and customer expectations; to own a sedan which is 'value for money' without compromising on the style, safety and comfort. The new Yaris is built on the Toyota philosophy of QDR offering options of 3 or 7 airbags for customers to choose from based on individual needs and preferences while retaining their aspirations for more advanced features, safety, space, luxury, style and comfort. The low cost of ownership, low NVH levels, better rear comfort with Toyota's unique sales and service efficiency makes the ownership experience of the new improved Yaris more desirable."

While the J Optional variant will be sharing most of its features with the regular J trim, the new V Optional variant of the Toyota Yaris now comes with few additional features like - Glossy Black finish (Grille + OVRM), Premium leatherette seat, Centre Console Box, Leather-wrapped steering wheel & gearshift knob, and Diamond cut alloy wheels. Of course, customers now also have the option to choose between either 3 airbags or 7 airbags, depending on their requirement. Existing safety features include - front parking sensors, rear parking sensor with a camera, ABS with EBD, stability control and disc brakes for all four wheels.

Other features that continue to be offered with the Yaris include - large sweptback headlamps with projector units, LED DRLs and LED guide lights along with large front grille with glossy black slats, coupled by round fog lamps. The sedan also comes with 15-inch steel wheels in the base model and 15-inch alloys in the top-spec models, and while the door handles gets chrome treatment, the ORVMs get integrated turn signal lights. The Yaris also gets a roof-mounted air-vents with ambient illumination, 8-way adjustable power driver seat, flat floor for the rear section, glass-high solar energy absorbing (HSEA) and tyre pressure monitoring system, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with gesture control.

The Toyota Yaris is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns out 108 bhp of max power and 140Nm of peak torque and comes mated to either a 6-Speed manual gearbox or an optional 7-step CVT automatic gearbox.

