New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Toyota Supra Official Images Leaked Ahead Of Debut In January

Here's your first look at the 2019 Toyota Supra in all its glory revealing the FT-1 inspired design ahead of its public debut on January 14.

View Photos

If there's one thing auto enthusiasts can collectively agree on is the fact that the upcoming Toyota Supra is the worst kept secret in the world. With a host of leaked images and videos doing the rounds on the interweb, there's little left to be explored about the coupe that is slated for an official debut on January 14, 2019. With the public debut still two weeks away, images of the all-new Toyota Supra have made their way online revealing the sports car completely. Sharing its underpinnings with the new generation BMW Z4, the new Supra marks the return of the iconic brand, and that too a long awaited one. The images were officially released by Toyota Germany to select customers as a thank you note for joining the 'Toyota GR Supra waiting list.'

The 2019 Toyota Supra started life as the Toyota FT-1 concept showcased at the 2014 Detroit Motor Show and marked the beginnings of a new front engined rear wheel drive sports car from the Japanese car maker. The production spec Supra is quite identical to the FT-1 in design, which took inspiration from the older 2000GT, MR-2 and the original Supra. The long hood and flowing bonnet looks beautiful while sharply designed headlamps lend a touch of futuristic appeal to the coupe. The bumper and its massive air intakes are hard to miss and so is the air vents on the doors. 

Toyota

Toyota Cars

Fortuner

Innova Crysta

Etios Liva

Land Cruiser

Yaris

Platinum Etios

Camry

Corolla Altis

Land Cruiser Prado

Prius

Etios Cross

6lfip0i4

The FT-1 concept design makes it to production on the new Toyota Supra

The new Supra looks menacing but the rear wheel arches, duck-type spoiler, drooping taillights add some flamboyance to the exterior, and so does the double bubble roof. A massive diffuser reduces the visual bulk while incorporating the twin exhausts and what appears to be an F1-style light in the centre. Toyota also brings back the classic Supra logo while incorporating the letters GR or Gazoo Racing.

The new Toyota Supra has been designed alongside the new BMW Z4 and will share several components underneath the different body shells. The car has already had its first run at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the prototype avatar, while specifications, features and performance figures are yet to be revealed. That said, power is expected to come from the 3.0-litre in-line, six-cylinder engine tuned for about 380 bhp while tipping the scales around 1500 kg. The Supra and Z4 will be identical models underneath, but both cars will be extremely distinctive in performance and the target audience as well.

toyota supra prototype

The new Toyota Supra shares its underpinnings with the new BMW Z4 that will come to India

The 2019 Toyota Supra is expected to move up the price ladder by a considerable margin, which means it is likely to pit against the likes of the Audi TT, BMW M2, Jaguar F-Type, Nissan GT-R and likes. More details will be available soon and we certainly can't wait for this icon to return.

0 Comments

Leaked Images Source: Supramkv.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Fortuner with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota
Fortuner
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
Tiguan
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Honda CR-V
Honda
CR-V
Isuzu MU-X
Isuzu
MU-X
Ford Endeavour
Ford
Endeavour
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi
Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi
Outlander
SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong
Rexton W
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda
Kodiaq
TAGS :
Toyota Supra Revealed 2019 Toyota Supra New Toyota Supra Toyota cars

Latest News

2019 Toyota Supra Official Images Leaked Ahead Of Debut In January
2019 Toyota Supra Official Images Leaked Ahead Of Debut In January
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 And 500 Trials Scrambler Images Leaked
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 And 500 Trials Scrambler Images Leaked
Lexus Might Showcase An All-Electric SUV Soon
Lexus Might Showcase An All-Electric SUV Soon
Fuel Prices Dip Further To Its Lowest On The Last Day Of 2018
Fuel Prices Dip Further To Its Lowest On The Last Day Of 2018
Upcoming Bikes Of 2019: Top Modern Classic Bikes
Upcoming Bikes Of 2019: Top Modern Classic Bikes
2019 Bajaj Avenger 220 ABS Spotted Ahead Of Launch
2019 Bajaj Avenger 220 ABS Spotted Ahead Of Launch
Hyundai To Introduce Fingerprint Recognition In Its Cars And SUVs
Hyundai To Introduce Fingerprint Recognition In Its Cars And SUVs
2019 BMW X5 Spotted In India Ahead Of Launch
2019 BMW X5 Spotted In India Ahead Of Launch
Tata Harrier Vs Nissan Kicks Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison
Tata Harrier Vs Nissan Kicks Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison
All-New BMW X7 SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
All-New BMW X7 SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Fuel Prices Drop Further By 22-24 Paise Ahead Of New Year's Eve
Fuel Prices Drop Further By 22-24 Paise Ahead Of New Year's Eve
2018 Electric Vehicle Expo: Top Five Picks
2018 Electric Vehicle Expo: Top Five Picks
Tesla Adds Elon Musk's Close Friend And Oracle Co-Founder Larry Ellison To Board
Tesla Adds Elon Musk's Close Friend And Oracle Co-Founder Larry Ellison To Board
Bengaluru Police Adds 911 TVS Apache RTR 160 Bikes To Its Fleet
Bengaluru Police Adds 911 TVS Apache RTR 160 Bikes To Its Fleet
New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Spotted Sans Camouflage
New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Spotted Sans Camouflage

Popular Cars

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Toyota Cars

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 31.91 - 38.57 Lakh *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 16.48 - 26.25 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.58 Crore *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.83 - 16.46 Lakh *
Toyota Platinum Etios
Toyota Platinum Etios
₹ 7.2 - 10.04 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 43.54 Lakh *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 18.4 - 23 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.08 Crore *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 51.54 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Etios Cross
₹ 7.2 - 9.17 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 And 500 Trials Scrambler Images Leaked
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 And 500 Trials Scrambler Images Leaked
Tata Harrier Vs Nissan Kicks Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison
Tata Harrier Vs Nissan Kicks Vs Rivals: Specification Comparison
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities