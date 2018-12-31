2019 Toyota Supra Official Images Leaked Ahead Of Debut In January

If there's one thing auto enthusiasts can collectively agree on is the fact that the upcoming Toyota Supra is the worst kept secret in the world. With a host of leaked images and videos doing the rounds on the interweb, there's little left to be explored about the coupe that is slated for an official debut on January 14, 2019. With the public debut still two weeks away, images of the all-new Toyota Supra have made their way online revealing the sports car completely. Sharing its underpinnings with the new generation BMW Z4, the new Supra marks the return of the iconic brand, and that too a long awaited one. The images were officially released by Toyota Germany to select customers as a thank you note for joining the 'Toyota GR Supra waiting list.'

The 2019 Toyota Supra started life as the Toyota FT-1 concept showcased at the 2014 Detroit Motor Show and marked the beginnings of a new front engined rear wheel drive sports car from the Japanese car maker. The production spec Supra is quite identical to the FT-1 in design, which took inspiration from the older 2000GT, MR-2 and the original Supra. The long hood and flowing bonnet looks beautiful while sharply designed headlamps lend a touch of futuristic appeal to the coupe. The bumper and its massive air intakes are hard to miss and so is the air vents on the doors.

The FT-1 concept design makes it to production on the new Toyota Supra

The new Supra looks menacing but the rear wheel arches, duck-type spoiler, drooping taillights add some flamboyance to the exterior, and so does the double bubble roof. A massive diffuser reduces the visual bulk while incorporating the twin exhausts and what appears to be an F1-style light in the centre. Toyota also brings back the classic Supra logo while incorporating the letters GR or Gazoo Racing.

The new Toyota Supra has been designed alongside the new BMW Z4 and will share several components underneath the different body shells. The car has already had its first run at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the prototype avatar, while specifications, features and performance figures are yet to be revealed. That said, power is expected to come from the 3.0-litre in-line, six-cylinder engine tuned for about 380 bhp while tipping the scales around 1500 kg. The Supra and Z4 will be identical models underneath, but both cars will be extremely distinctive in performance and the target audience as well.

The new Toyota Supra shares its underpinnings with the new BMW Z4 that will come to India

The 2019 Toyota Supra is expected to move up the price ladder by a considerable margin, which means it is likely to pit against the likes of the Audi TT, BMW M2, Jaguar F-Type, Nissan GT-R and likes. More details will be available soon and we certainly can't wait for this icon to return.

Leaked Images Source: Supramkv.com

