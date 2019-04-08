2019 Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 14.93 Lakh

Toyota India has updated its bestseller in India- the Innova Crysta. The Innova Crysta range now starts at ₹ 14.93 Lakh and goes up to ₹ 22.43 Lakh while the Innova Touring Sport range starts at ₹ 18.92 Lakh and go all the way up to ₹ 23.47 lakh. The Innova Crysta is the market leader in its segment and its diesel variants are now updated with more features and upmarket interiors in a bid to tackle the competition better and stick to its segment-leader position.

The Toyota Innova Crysta now gets ivory leather upholstery added as an option over the standard black and tan treatment. The seats are now draped in perforated leather and have the 'Crysta' badging embossed on them. The glass on the new Innova Crysta can resist the heat even better which will give it an edge in some of the markets, especially in the northern, west-north and eastern parts of the country where the temperature gets extreme. Moreover, Toyota has also added fast charging enabled USB ports in the Innova Crysta which is a big requirement in today's fast-moving world. The latter two features have also made way in the Innova Touring Sport, though, it continues to come with all-black interiors with red accents.

Mechanically, the 2019 Innova Crysta will remain identical to its predecessor. The Innova Crysta and Touring Sport source its power from the 2.4-litre and 2.8-litre four-cylinder motors. The 2.4-litre engine makes 144 bhp at 5200 rpm and 245 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm while the more powerful 2.8-litre unit churns out 171 bhp at 3400 rpm and 360 Nm of peak torque between 1200 rpm and 3400 rpm. Toyota has sold 225,000 units of the Innova Crysta in India since its launch in 2016 and at present, it commands a market share of 40 per cent in the segment.

