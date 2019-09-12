Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the launch of the 2019 Toyota Fortuner TRD Celebratory Edition, for the festive season. The new Fortuner TRD Celebratory edition "celebrates" 10 years of the Fortuner brand in India and is priced at ₹ 33.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Fortuner TRD special edition is offered on the range-topping diesel automatic variant with the pearl white paint scheme with a contrast black roof. The TRD version is designed and developed by Toyota Racing Development (TRD) that promise a fresh appeal on the popular-selling SUV. Bookings for the Fortuner TRD open today.

Also Read: Toyota Yaris G Optional Variant Launched

Toyota Fortuner 33.08 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Speaking on the launch, N. Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, "The Fortuner has been dominating the SUV segment since its launch way back in 2009 and today it is heartening to see this flagship model completing a glorious decade of undisputed leadership, emerging as the 'SUV of choice' for Indians across the country. Owing to an increase in average per capita income, this segment has grown over the years and among Toyota's offerings, the Fortuner has enjoyed unwavering loyalty from customers who appreciate its exemplary driving experience in all terrains, unique sense of power, style, imposing road presence, adventure coupled with low cost of ownership and high resale value."

With respect to the upgrades, the Toyota Fortuner TRD Celebratory edition gets a revised front and rear bumper, TRD grille garnish, dual-tone roof, as well as new 18-inch charcoal black finished alloy wheels. The cabin gets new black and maroon leather seats with contrast red stitching, '10 years' emblem and a red TRD emblem as well.

Power on the 2019 Toyota Fortuner TRD comes from the same 2.8-litre diesel engine that develops 174.5 bhp at 3400 rpm and 450 Nm of peak torque available between 1600-2400 rpm. The oil burner is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission with sequential and paddle shift. The SUV also comes with automatic idling stop/start function, pitch and bounce control, along with VSC with Brake Assist, seven airbags, Hill Start Assist, ABS with EBD, speed auto lock and more.



The Toyota Fortuner is loaded on the feature front and the SUV sports dusk sensing bi-beam LED projector lens headlamps with LED DRLs, push button start/stop, puddle lamps, LED taillights, LED fog lamps and more. Inside, the cabin sports a fully automatic tailgate that can comes with height adjust memory and jam protection. There's also electrically adjustable ORVMs, cruise control, Eco and Power drive modes, TFT MID unit, navigation, auto climate control, six-speaker audio system with a touchscreen unit, reverse camera, voice recognition and more.

The new Toyota Fortuner TRD Celebratory Edition is expected to bring some freshness in the automaker's sales for the festive season. The company's volumes dipped 24 per cent year-on-year in August 2019 and it will be looking forward to clearing its existing BS4 stocks before the arrival of the BS6 products ahead of the April 2020 deadline. The company also rejigged the Yaris sedan recently for the festive season to keep the sales momentum going.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.