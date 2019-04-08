2019 Toyota Fortuner Diesel Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 27.83 Lakh

Toyota has launched an updated version of its bestselling SUV in India. The Toyota Fortuner range now starts at ₹ 27.83 lakh for the base 4x2 diesel variant and go all the way up to ₹ 33.60 lakh for the top-end 4x4 diesel automatic variant, all prices ex-showroom, India. Toyota has only updated the diesel variants of the Fortuner while the Petrol 2.7 remains unchanged. The updates on the 2019 Fortuner, however, are limited to interiors and it remains identical to its predecessor in terms of looks and mechanically.

The 2019 Toyota Fortuner now gets chamois interior upholstery, perforated seats and heat-rejection glass. The 2019 Toyota Fortuner now gets chamois interior upholstery, perforated seats and heat-rejection glass.

The 2019 Toyota Fortuner now gets chamois interior upholstery which will be standard on the diesel variants. The seats are now draped in perforated leather and have the 'Fortuner' badging embossed on them. The glass on the new Toyota Fortuner can resist the heat even better which will give it an edge in some of the markets, especially in the northern, west-north and eastern parts of the country where the temperature gets extreme.

The 2019 Toyota Fortuner Diesel mechanically remains identical to its predecessor. It is powered by a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor which produces 175 bhp at 3400 rpm and 420 Nm of peak torque at 1400 - 2600 rpm when the engine is mated to a manual transmission. The same engine is tuned to produce 30 Nm of peak torque more at 450 Nm between 1600 rpm and 2400 rpm when the engine is mated to the automatic transmission. The Toyota Fortuner also rules the segment commanding a market share of 70 per cent.

