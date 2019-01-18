New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid: Key Features Explained In Detail

The 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid in its eighth-generation has grown up in dimension and has received major styling and design updates.

View Photos
The 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid is underpinned by the new TNGA platform.

Highlights

  • The 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid is Rs.27,000 cheaper than the outgoing model
  • The eighth-generation Camry Hybrid has received major styling updates.
  • The new Camry Hybrid is underpinned by the new TNGA platform.

The 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid has been launched in India and the Japanese carmaker has impressed with the pricing this time. While we were expecting the all-new Toyota Camry Hybrid to be a couple of lakhs more expensive than the outgoing model given that it has received a significant update, at ₹ 36. 95 lakh (ex-showroom, India) Toyota has managed to price it ₹ 27,000 cheaper than the previous model which was priced at ₹ 37.22 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The aggressive pricing seems even more impressive considering the fact that the government has withdrawn the incentives on Hybrid models and has imposed 48 per cent GST on them, in line with all the other models which measures above 4 metres and have an engine capacity of over 1.5 litres.

Read on to find out what all the all-new Toyota Camry Hybrid offers in its price range.

Also Read: Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019 Launched In India: Priced At ₹ 36.95 Lakh 

Toyota Camry

43.84 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Toyota Camry

Platform and Exterior

The eighth-generation Toyota Camry Hybrid is built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) aka GA-K platform which also underpins the latest Lexus ES. The new platform has made the new car more rigid along with enabling Toyota to redesign the steering system and suspension set-up in a bid to enhance the stability of the new model. There have also been alterations in the dimensions of the new Camry Hybrid. It is 29 mm longer now measuring at 4885 mm, the wheelbase has increased by 77 mm at 1852 mm and it's 15 mm wider at 1840 mm. However, it is shorter by 25 mm now at 1455 mm.

m3a9jic The rear of the new Camry hybrid looks edgier embodying sharper profile lines.

The 2019 Camry Hybrid is a significant departure from the previous model in terms of design and looks way sharper now. The new front is in line with Toyota's family face housing a massive and peculiarly wide grille like one seen on the latest Corolla Altis and Yaris. The bonnet is even more sculpted and stretched back headlamps look a lot edgier.  The pronounced character lines are carried even to the side profile and flows over the haunches towards the rear. The rear altogether looks more dramatic with wraparound taillamps and embodying sharp profiling.

Interiors

lnvsduvgThe most alluring design element inside is the lightning bolt sort of structure which adjoins the dash and the central console.

The cabin of the 2019 Camry Hybrid is all new and the flat design of the dash looks a tad similar to that of the Innova Crysta's. The interiors have black and beige colour theme and the upholstery is finished with soft-touch materials. Moreover, wood inlays on the dash and door pads and faux chrome treatment on the steering wheel and central console adds to the plush quotient of the new Camry Hybrid. But, the most alluring design element inside is the lightning bolt sort of structure which adjoins the dash and the central console.

28hqvup8The increased wheelbase and dimensions have enhanced the space at the rear.

The cabin of the 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid is even practical having plenty of storage space like sufficient size cup holders in the central console and bottle holders in the doors which are big enough to hold one-litre bottles. Since the wheelbase has increased by a significant margin and it's wider too, there is a better sense of space inside with aplenty legroom to stretch out and to top it all, the seats even in this new one recline.

Features

5dsj336g The new Camry Hybrid gets a larger infotainment screen connected to a JBL sourced 9-Speaker dolby sound system, wireless charging, cruise control, sunroof, 3-zone climate control, memory assist seats and more.

The previous-generation Toyota Camry Hybrid was well loaded and this new model has taken that just a step ahead. To count the major ones, the new Camry Hybrid gets a larger infotainment screen with on-board navigation and Bluetooth connectivity, however, no Apple CarPlay and Android Auto which is a shame. Then it now gets wireless charging and an advanced heads-up display. Moreover, it continues to be packed with premium features like sunroof, three-zone climate control, memory assist for driver seats and ORVMs, rain sensing wipers, cruise control.

Engine

The eighth-generation Toyota Camry Hybrid continues to use the same drivetrain, however, power figures have upgraded. It is powered by the 2.5-litre, four-cylinder, petrol mill which is coupled with an electric motor to churn out 215 bhp in combination. The petrol engine produces 176 bhp at 5700 rpm and 221 Nm at 5200 rpm. The electric motor develops 118 bhp and 202 Nm. The powertrain is mated to a CVT gearbox which sends power to the rear wheels.

Safety

025ac8qg2019 Toyota Camry gets 9 airbags as standard.
0 Comments

Toyota cars have been well known for their robust build quality and we have already mentioned that the new platform has made the Camry Hybrid even sturdier. The Japanese carmaker offers seven-airbags even in its mid-size sedan- the Yaris and the Camry being the premium exective sedan is expected to be up in the game. The 2019 Camry Hybrid is laden with all the segment standard safety features like ABS with EBD, Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Hold function and it gets 9 airbags as standard.
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Toyota Camry with Immediate Rivals

Toyota Camry
Toyota
Camry
Honda Accord
Honda
Accord
Skoda Superb
Skoda
Superb
TAGS :
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid new Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid Design 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid Features 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid Engine 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid Interiors eighth-generation Toyota Camry Hybrid auto-model-camry

Latest News

2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid: Key Features Explained In Detail
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid: Key Features Explained In Detail
Sherco TVS 's Aravind KP Conquers Dakar Rally 2019; Oriol Mena Finishes In Top 10
Sherco TVS 's Aravind KP Conquers Dakar Rally 2019; Oriol Mena Finishes In Top 10
2019 BMW R 1250 GS & R 1250 GS Adventure Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 16.85 Lakh
2019 BMW R 1250 GS & R 1250 GS Adventure Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 16.85 Lakh
BMW Motorrad Achieves 8th All-Time Sales High Globally In 2018
BMW Motorrad Achieves 8th All-Time Sales High Globally In 2018
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Cabin Revealed In New Teaser Video
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Cabin Revealed In New Teaser Video
Maruti Suzuki Targets Annual Production Of 2 Million Units By 2020
Maruti Suzuki Targets Annual Production Of 2 Million Units By 2020
Tata's CNG Engine For Commercial Vehicles Gets BS6 compliance Certification
Tata's CNG Engine For Commercial Vehicles Gets BS6 compliance Certification
Continental Breaks Ground For Greenfield Plant Near Pune
Continental Breaks Ground For Greenfield Plant Near Pune
Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019 Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 36.95 Lakh
Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019 Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 36.95 Lakh
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid India Launch Highlights: Specifications, Images, Prices, Features
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid India Launch Highlights: Specifications, Images, Prices, Features
Tesla Recalls More Than 14,000 Cars In China Over Takata Airbags
Tesla Recalls More Than 14,000 Cars In China Over Takata Airbags
PM Modi Visits Maruti Suzuki's Pavilion At The 2019 Vibrant Gujarat Exhibition
PM Modi Visits Maruti Suzuki's Pavilion At The 2019 Vibrant Gujarat Exhibition
2019 Toyota Camry Price Expectation In India
2019 Toyota Camry Price Expectation In India
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid: All You Need To Know
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid: All You Need To Know
Honda Cars India To Hike Prices By Upto Rs. 10,000 From February 2019
Honda Cars India To Hike Prices By Upto Rs. 10,000 From February 2019

Popular Cars

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.55 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Toyota Camry Alternatives

Honda Accord
Honda Accord
₹ 50.53 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 28.55 - 38.86 Lakh *
Explore Camry
×
Explore Now
x
2019 BMW R 1250 GS & R 1250 GS Adventure Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 16.85 Lakh
2019 BMW R 1250 GS & R 1250 GS Adventure Launched In India; Prices Start Rs. 16.85 Lakh
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid India Launch Highlights: Specifications, Images, Prices, Features
2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid India Launch Highlights: Specifications, Images, Prices, Features
Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019 Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 36.95 Lakh
Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019 Launched In India: Priced At Rs. 36.95 Lakh
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
Jawa Motorcycles Opens Its First Showroom In Nashik
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities