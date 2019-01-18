2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Images, Prices, Features

Toyota will launch the 8th generation of the Toyota Camry in India today, and the hybrid is all set to arrive in India in an all-new avatar. The new model is based on a sharper design language and is underpinned by the new TNGA platform shared with the Lexus ES300h. Under the hood, the 2019 Toyota Camry will continue using the 2.4-litre hybrid petrol that uses an electric motor as auxiliary and is likely to be mated to the same e-CVT gearbox as before. The new Camry offers better driving dynamics, efficiency, and lower carbon emissions over its predecessor.

