2019 Tokyo Motor Show: Suzuki Shows Off The Waku Spo Concept

The Suzuki Waku Spo concept wears a retro-inspired body that most closely evokes the general shape of the late-1960s Suzuki Fronte . Rather than using fender-mounted mirrors, this vehicle takes a more modern approach and puts rear-facing cameras there

Tokyo Motor Show 2019

The Tokyo Motor Show has always been the place for cool concepts which showcase the pinnacle of technology. Suzuki showed off the Waku Spo concept which gives us a glimpse into the company's plug-in hybrid car for the urban market. The urban mobility scene will soon change and Suzuki's Waku Spo concept is all about that. The Suzuki Waku Spo concept wears a retro-inspired body that most closely evokes the general shape of the late-1960s Suzuki Fronte . Rather than using fender-mounted mirrors, this vehicle takes a more modern approach and puts rear-facing cameras there.

06f989l

The Suzuki Waku Spo can change body types at the switch of a button

The Waku Spo uses a plug-in hybrid powertrain and the body shape and face can be changed at the click of a button. The company proposes a sharable future "small car" that can transform to meet each and everyone's fun and excitement.In fact you can also change what is displayed on the dash as well. The two-toned version showcased at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show came with cameras for side mirrors.

ei2kn228

The cabin gets an all digital dashboard

The inside is pretty much what you expect of a electric car now-a-days. An all digital display which gives you all the information at your fingertips. On close inspection it does remind us of the interior of the Honda e.

0 Comments

So, the big question on everyone's mind for now is what powers it. Sadly, we don't have any answer for that and that's because Suzuki has not given any figures whatsoever. So we wait to know more.

