2019 Tokyo Motor Show: Nissan Ariya Concept Previews A Premium Crossover EV

Nissan has unveiled the Ariya Concept, which previews a crossover EV and signals at a complete reinvention of the brand's design. It signals the dawn of a new era for Nissan as the company embarks to redefine its brand philosophy as also its product portfolio and technology. The Ariya Concept features a spacious, premium cabin with high-tech features and a body that conveys the pure, clean nature of electric cars.

The Ariya Concept expands on design elements first hinted at by the Nissan IMx concept at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. They include the bold electrified V-motion signature shield and striking rear light blade, short overhangs, and an interior that feels more like a lounge than a conventional vehicle. Although it's a concept vehicle, the crossover EV's bold styling and unconventional interior and exterior elements could make it into production in the near future.

Yasuhiro Yamauchi, representative executive officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. "The Ariya Concept represents a strong collaboration between design and engineering. It is the next stage of Nissan's future design language as we embark on a new era for the company - the next stage in our evolution."

The Nissan Ariya Concept features examples of this new design language throughout the exterior, including wide front fenders, super-thin LED headlights, as well as the front shield (typically a grille on a gasoline-powered vehicle) which is emblazoned with a bespoke, illuminated Nissan emblem. The shield incorporates a subtle geometric pattern that reveals itself when the electrified V-motion signature is illuminated.

The Ariya concept gets five-blade, 21-inch aluminum wheels with custom tyres. A low, sleek roofline ups its game in the aerodynamics department. The styling of the Ariya Concept's rear is also a departure from traditional SUVs, with a steeply raked C-pillar that blends seamlessly into a muscular rear deck. A one-piece light blade with blacked-out lenses runs across the width of the body. Rear fender flares and a high-mounted rear wing offer not-so-subtle suggestions of the vehicle's power.

The Ariya Concept's Suisei Blue paint scheme creates a dual appearance, depending on the distance viewed. From afar, the deep blue color takes on a matte-like finish. Accenting the Ariya Concept's roofline and wheels is a new signature color for future Nissan EVs: copper, the color of the sun as it breaks through the night to start a new day.

Inside the dashboard is minimalist, uncluttered by the buttons and switches found in conventional vehicles. The Ariya Concept offers integrated haptic touch controls along the instrument panel which come to life with a glow. When the car is not in use, they disappear into the surface. The only physical controls are the start button, a single knob to operate the 12.3-inch display monitor, and the climate controls, which are artfully ingrained into the instrument panel's genuine-wood lower section. The instrument panel transitions flawlessly into the doors and interior elements, to be out of sight when not in use.

The Ariya Concept features the latest version of Nissan's award-winning driver assistance system, ProPILOT 2.0, for a more confident and comfortable drive. The system combines navigated highway driving with hands-off single-lane driving capabilities. By engaging the vehicle's navigation system to help maneuver the car on a predefined route on designated roads, the system can assist the driver with passing, lane diversions and lane exiting on multi-lane highways.

Built with a high-performance, electric drive system, the Nissan Ariya Concept delivers instant torque to the wheels from a dual front/rear motor drive configuration. This layout delivers balanced, predictable power to all four wheels.

