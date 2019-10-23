2019 Tokyo Motor Show: Lexus LF-30 Electrified Concept Makes Its World Debut

Lexus is going big with electrification of vehicles globally and making a strong statement of its commitment in that direction is the LF-30 Electrified Concept which made its world debut at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show . The concept targets a fundamental leap in vehicle performance, handling, control and driver engagement especially with electric cars. The company is all set to unveil its first battery electric vehicle in November 2019 and of course, with it the expansion of its product portfolio will continue. The company will launch its first PHEV and a new dedicated BEV platform early in the coming decade. By 2025, Lexus will have available electrified versions of all Lexus vehicle models, and is aiming for the sales of electrified vehicle models to outpace those of conventional internal combustion engine vehicle models.

The LF-30 Concept, then is a step in that direction. The exterior styling is no doubt futuristic. The vehicle form is meant to visually express the energy created by the wheels set at the corners of the vehicle body streaming toward the vehicle cabin and past the driver to directly flow onto the road surface. Taking advantage of a hoodless vehicle shape made possible by being a BEV, Lexus' signature spindle form has been further evolved to span the entire vehicle architecture.

The Lexus LF-30 comes with a window glass, which continually stretches from the front to rear

The window glass, which continually stretches from the front to rear, the muscular fenders, and the wing-shaped headlights form the contours of the signature spindle grille. The shape of the body is fashioned with an elegantly flowing front which transitions into a linear and sharp rear. In addition to the wing-shaped headlights, the sharpness of the rear lights and side air intakes combine help in providing aerodynamics and cooling performance, so, it's functional in terms of design.

The opacity of the side windows can be adjusted, providing occupants with expansive views of the surrounding scenery and a high level of privacy at night and in other situations. The colour of the front face of the vehicle and luminescence patterns help identify from the outside whether the vehicle is being operated in its normal mode or in its autonomous driving mode, reflecting Lexus' pursuit of both a high level of styling and functionality. The exterior color 'voltaic sky' employs a leading-edge metal-infused coating to achieve a unique quality tinted by a touch of blue-green.

The Lexus LF-30's exterior color 'voltaic sky' employs a leading-edge metal-infused coating to achieve a unique quality tinted by a touch of blue-green.

The cabin sees steering controller-mounted switches and head-up display that have been coordinated to a high degree, creating a space that enables the driver to focus on driving while controlling various functions, such as the navigation and audio system and driving-mode selection, without having to shift one's vision or operate manual switches. As an indication of the future image of a Tazuna cockpit, the LF-30 Electrified employs interfaces, such as gesture control and enhanced presentation of vehicle information through AR (augmented reality).

The rear seats use artificial muscle technology to mold to their occupant, and can support various modes such as reclining, relaxation, and alert functions. A glass roof above the rear seats features voice control and a gesture controlled 'SkyGate' display window that uses AR to display various types of information, such as a realistic star-filled sky, user-favorite videos, and even navigation.

The gull wing doors add to the overall look of the Lexus LF-30

With in-wheel electric motors, steering by wire, and Lexus Advanced Posture Control, the LF-30 is big in terms of performance. There's 536bhp on offer and 700 Nm of torque on tap. Lexus says that 0-100 kmph is achieved in 3.8 seconds and it boasts of a maximum speed of 200 kmph. It can do 500 km on a single charge.

The LF-30 Electrified also carries the 'Lexus Airporter' drone-technology support vehicle. Using autonomous control, the Lexus Airporter is capable of such tasks as independently transporting baggage from a household doorstep to the vehicle's luggage area.

