New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Tokyo Motor Show: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Revealed

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer, Kawasaki, has taken the wraps off the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R at the ongoing 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R gets a 249 cc in-line four cylinder engine

Highlights

  • The power & torque figures for the Ninja ZX-25R haven't been revealed yet
  • The styling is similar to that of the Ninja 400 & ZX-6R
  • It is highly unlikely to be launched in India anytime soon

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has been revealed at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. It has been in development for a while now and now we finally get a glimpse of it. The Ninja ZX-25R was launched alongside the Kawasaki Z H2, which is a supercharged model on the lines of the Ninja H2. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R gets a new 249 cc in-line four-cylinder engine which is liquid cooled. The company hasn't revealed the power and torque outputs yet. But reports on the internet suggest that they could be anywhere between 45-50 bhp and 25-30 Nm. The engine of course, will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

q6i83mrs

(The power and torque figures haven't been revealed by Kawasaki yet)

Kawasaki

Kawasaki Bikes

Ninja H2R

Ninja 300

Ninja 1000

Ninja ZX-10R

Ninja 650

Ninja H2

Z250

Vulcan S

Ninja ZX-6R

Z900

Versys 650

Ninja 400

W800 Street

Ninja ZX-10RR

Ninja H2 Carbon

Z650

Ninja H2 SX SE

Ninja ZX-14R

Z1000

KLX 140G

Z900RS

Ninja H2 SX

Z1000R

Versys X-300

Versys 1000

KLX 110

KX 100

KX 450

KLX 450R

KX250F

Kawasaki aficionados will remember that the company sold the ZX250R between late 80s and late 90s. The new 250 from Kawasaki will get top-spec equipment such as Showa big piston forks, traction control, quick shifter and various rider modes. The styling is similar to that of the new Ninja 400 and the ZX-6R, which is sharp and precise, except that the ZX-25R gets a stubby exhaust.

0 Comments

With the 4-cylinder engine and the long list of equipment, we expect the new baby Ninja to be quite expensive, at least for a 250 cc bike. And, we highly doubt if it will be launched in India anytime soon. As far as competition is concerned, it will go up against the likes of the Honda CBR250RR.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Kawasaki Ninja H2R with Immediate Rivals

Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Kawasaki
Ninja H2R

Popular Kawasaki Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja H2R
Kawasaki Ninja H2R
₹ 80.39 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300
₹ 3.16 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
Kawasaki Ninja 1000
₹ 11.03 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
₹ 14.94 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 650
Kawasaki Ninja 650
₹ 6.37 - 6.47 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2
Kawasaki Ninja H2
₹ 37.18 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z250
Kawasaki Z250
₹ 3.27 Lakh *
Kawasaki Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
₹ 5.95 - 6.06 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
₹ 11.24 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900
Kawasaki Z900
₹ 8.28 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 650
Kawasaki Versys 650
₹ 7.09 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 400
Kawasaki Ninja 400
₹ 5.41 Lakh *
Kawasaki W800 Street
Kawasaki W800 Street
₹ 8.59 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR
₹ 17.99 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon
Kawasaki Ninja H2 Carbon
₹ 44.38 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z650
Kawasaki Z650
₹ 6.15 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE
₹ 29.98 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R
₹ 20.87 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z1000
Kawasaki Z1000
₹ 16 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 140G
Kawasaki KLX 140G
₹ 4.31 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z900RS
Kawasaki Z900RS
₹ 16.75 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX
₹ 24.37 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z1000R
Kawasaki Z1000R
₹ 17.06 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys X-300
Kawasaki Versys X-300
₹ 4.97 Lakh *
Kawasaki Versys 1000
Kawasaki Versys 1000
₹ 11.66 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 110
Kawasaki KLX 110
₹ 3.17 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX 100
Kawasaki KX 100
₹ 5.16 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX 450
Kawasaki KX 450
₹ 8.26 Lakh *
Kawasaki KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
₹ 9 Lakh *
Kawasaki KX250F
Kawasaki KX250F
₹ 7.87 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Revolt Intellicorp Begins RV400 Deliveries In Delhi
Revolt Intellicorp Begins RV400 Deliveries In Delhi
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric Will Not Be Launched Commercially In 2020
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Electric Will Not Be Launched Commercially In 2020
Diwali Discounts 2019: Best Offers On Two-Wheelers This Festive Season
Diwali Discounts 2019: Best Offers On Two-Wheelers This Festive Season
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities