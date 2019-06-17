2019 Tata Tigor Subcompact Sedan Gets Two New AMT Variants

In addition to the XZA trim, the Tata Tigor AMT now also comes in mid-level XMA and top-end XZA+ variant

Tata Motors today announced introducing two new AMT (automated manual transmission) variants for its popular subcompact sedan, Tata Tigor. So, in addition to the existing XZA, now the Tigor sedan will also come with a mid-level automatic XMA option and a top-of-the-line XZA+ variant. With this, save for the base model XE, all the variants of the Tata Tigor now come with the option of an automatic (AMT) variant. The XMA and XZA+ variants are priced at ₹ 6.39 Lakhs and ₹ 7.24 Lakhs, (ex-showroom Delhi), respectively.

Commenting on the launch of the new variants, S N Barman, VP, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit (PVBU), Tata Motors, said "In a constant effort to maintain our growth momentum, we continuously introduce advanced technologies in our products, fill white spaces and offer exciting product interventions to meet the growing aspirations of our customers. This strategy also includes continuously expanding and strengthening our automatic portfolio. We are confident that our customers will appreciate the perfect combination of practicality and convenience these new additions have to offer."

Both the Tata Tigor XMA and XZA+ variants will be available only in petrol options, powered by Tata's tried and tested 1.2-litre Revotron engine. The 1199 cc, three-cylinder petrol engine is tuned to churn out 84 bhp and develop 114 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox, in addition to the optional AMT unit. The diesel variants, of course, get the 1.05-litre Revotorq 3-cylinder oil burner, making 69 bhp and 140 Nm torque, with the 5-speed manual unit as standard. However, Tata Motors has already confirmed that the engine will not make the shift to BS6, the more stringent emission norms that are set to kick in from April 1, 2020.

As for features, being based on the XZ+ variants, the new XZA+ will come with all the bells and whistles like - the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, along with an 8 speaker sound system by Harman, 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels and auto-fold ORVMs with integrated LEDs. This is in addition to the dual chamber projector headlamps with chrome finish. The new Tata Tigor XMA variant will share its features-list with the mid-level XM trim, and features common to both variants include - driving modes, a Harman tuned music system with Bluetooth connectivity, reverse parking sensors, and foldable rear armrest with cupholders. Safety features like Dual Airbags, Anti-lock brakes, Electronic brake-force distribution, Corner Stability Control, reverse parking sensors, speed-dependent automatic door locking and engine immobilizer are also on offer.

