2019 Tata Nexon Kraz Edition Teased For The Festive Season

Tata Motors is all set to reintroduce the Nexon Kraz edition for the upcoming festive season, and the company has tweeted a teaser for the soon-to-be-launched special edition model. A lot of our readers will remember that the Tata Nexon Kraz Edition was introduced last year during the festive period, and the company is all set to bring it back with a funky new colour scheme. The teaser video reveals little about the special edition model but we get a glimpse of the orange and black paint scheme that is likely to feature on the subcompact SUV.

While the exact changes are not known yet, expect to see the Tata Nexon Kraz Edition get exterior updates with paint highlights on the grille, ORVMs, alloy wheels, and the cabin upholstery, much like the model from last year. The 2018 Nexon Kraz Edition also had leatherette upholstered seats that are likely to be offered this time as well. The new special edition trim will mostly be offered on the top variants that will include features like the Harman Kardon audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, auto climate control, rear AC vents and more. The car gets dual airbags as standard, along with reverse parking sensors, seatbelt reminder and high speed alert system. The top variant, Kraz+ is likely to add the touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among other features.

The Tata Nexon Kraz Edition was introduced in a black and green paint scheme last year

Power options on the 2019 Tata Nexon Kraz will continue to include the 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel engines. Both power mills are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed AMT unit. The Kraz edition will certainly help the carmaker clear its BS4 inventory, and line-up the BS6 version for launch by the end of the year or by early next year.

The festive season is onset and carmakers are ready to go all out with offers, benefits, discounts and special/limited editions to entice buyers. We've already told you about the discounts from Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota on select models, and you can expect more companies to join the bandwagon soon. This year, the goodies and incentives matter more than ever as the auto industry aims to revive sales in a bid to clear the existing BS4 stock ahead of the BS6 deadline of March 31, 2020.

