2019 Tata Nexon Kraz Edition Launched To Celebrate 1 Lakh Sales; Prices Start At ₹ 7.57 Lakh

The Tata Nexon Kraz Edition celebrates the sale of one lakh units of the subcompact SUV since its launch, and gets comes with 10 highlights to the exterior and interior of the model.

The 2019 Tata Nexon Kraz Edition gets tangerine highlights on a new Tromso black paint scheme

Tata Motors has pulled the wraps off the 2019 Nexon Kraz edition to celebrate the sale of one lakh units of the subcompact SUV. The 2019 Tata Nexon Kraz Edition has been introduced right in time for the festive season, with prices starting at ₹ 7.57 lakh for the Kraz manual, and ₹ 8.17 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the Kraz+ AMT version. The special edition version adds ten styling highlights, according to the manufacturer that extends to the exterior and interior of the model. The automaker had also introduced the Kraz edition last year for the festive period.

Tata Nexon

7.35 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Tata Nexon

6sbr6veg

The 2019 Tata Nexon Kraz Edition gets tangerine highlights on the ORVMs and the wheel accents

Commenting on the new Nexon Kraz edition, Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "We have always been very proud of the Nexon and since its inception, it has been appreciated by customers and the media alike. We are delighted to have rolled out more than 100,000 Nexons, as it continues to excite customers and retains its status as one of the most appealing cars on Indian roads. Last year, the limited edition Nexon Kraz became one of our most desirable products, and this year, we are delighted to announce its return with a sportier and trendier second edition. We are confident that the new Kraz will attract a lot of young customers during the festive season this year."

msprr09s

The grille also gets the tangerine insert on the grille and the seats get the contrast with cross-stitching

With respect to the highlights, the Tata Nexon Kraz Edition gets new Tromso black paint scheme with a sonic silver finished roof. The SUV gets contrast tangerine finished highlights on the ORVMs, grille inserts, and wheel accents. There's a Kraz badge on the tailgate. Inside, the SUV sports the same tangerine accents on the seats with contrast stitching to match the exterior, along with the piano black dashboard with tangerine colored air-vent surrounds. The cabin also comes with piano black door and console finishers, as well as steering accents.

Mechanically, the Tata Nexon Kraz does not get any changes and the car continues to draw power from the same 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel engines that churn out 108 bhp. The power mills are paired wit ha 6-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit, and get multiple driving modes that change the throttle response. The subcompact SUV also gets a 209 mm ground clearance that makes it easy to tackle our roads, while the SUV comes with touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking sensors, Harman sourced audio system, dual airbags and more as part of the features list. The Nexon is  currently India's only car to receive a five-star rating by the Global NCAP.

