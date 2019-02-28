2019 Tata Hexa Launched; Dual Tone Roof Now On Offer

It's been 2 years since the launch of the Hexa and the company has now launched an updated version of the SUV. The 2019 Hexa sees no changes in price and still starts from ₹ 12.99 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 18.16 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). There are no cosmetic changes made to the car either and neither are there any mechanical changes. The Tata Hexa gets a 2.2-litre VARICOR diesel engine in two states of tune. The VARICOR 320 produces 148bhp and 320Nm and the VARICOR 400 churns out 154bhp and 400Nm. One can also opt for an automatic unit along with a 6-speed manual unit on all trims except the base XE variant.

Based on the Impact Design philosophy, the Hexa will now come with the option of a dual tone roof, along with multiple options of alloys on the Automatic, 4x4 and other trims. The Hexa now also gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto connectivity across variants.

Tata Motors recently launched the Hexa in a new XM+ variant

The 2019 Hexa will come with 5 colour options with the dual tone roof in the top end variants in 2 colour options - Infinity Black and Titanium Grey. It will also get a 10 speaker JBL system. Adding to this, the new Hexa 2019 edition will offer diamond cut alloy wheels in the automatic variants while the manual transmission will be styled with charcoal grey alloy wheels

S. N. Barman - Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors - "In our continuous endeavour to offer our customers with a superior driving experience, we are pleased to introduce the new Hexa 2019 edition. Our versatile SUV Hexa has caught the imagination of the country with its distinctive on-road and off-road capabilities and has witnessed a strong traction in the market. We are confident that this new edition will help us take forward our brand promise of offering customers aspirational products with the next level of design and technology."

