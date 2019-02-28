New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Tata Hexa Launched; Dual Tone Roof Now On Offer

Based on the Impact Design philosophy, the 2019 Tata Hexa will now come with the option of a dual tone roof, along with multiple options of alloys on the Automatic, 4x4 and other trims.

The prices of the 2019 Tata Hexa remain unchanged

It's been 2 years since the launch of the Hexa and the company has now launched an updated version of the SUV. The 2019 Hexa sees no changes in price and still starts from ₹ 12.99 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 18.16 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). There are no cosmetic changes made to the car either and neither are there any mechanical changes. The Tata Hexa gets a 2.2-litre VARICOR diesel engine in two states of tune. The VARICOR 320 produces 148bhp and 320Nm and the VARICOR 400 churns out 154bhp and 400Nm. One can also opt for an automatic unit along with a 6-speed manual unit on all trims except the base XE variant.

Also Read: Tata Hexa Review

Tata Hexa

14.75 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Tata Hexa

Based on the Impact Design philosophy, the Hexa will now come with the option of a dual tone roof, along with multiple options of alloys on the Automatic, 4x4 and other trims. The Hexa now also gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto connectivity across variants.

Also Read: Tata Hexa XM+ Variant Launched 

50lpjo0c

Tata Motors recently launched the Hexa in a new XM+ variant 

The 2019 Hexa will come with 5 colour options with the dual tone roof in the top end variants in 2 colour options - Infinity Black and Titanium Grey. It will also get a 10 speaker JBL system. Adding to this, the new Hexa 2019 edition will offer diamond cut alloy wheels in the automatic variants while the manual transmission will be styled with charcoal grey alloy wheels

S. N. Barman - Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors - "In our continuous endeavour to offer our customers with a superior driving experience, we are pleased to introduce the new Hexa 2019 edition. Our versatile SUV Hexa has caught the imagination of the country with its distinctive on-road and off-road capabilities and has witnessed a strong traction in the market. We are confident that this new edition will help us take forward our brand promise of offering customers aspirational products with the next level of design and technology."

Compare Tata Hexa with Immediate Rivals

Tata Hexa
Tata
Hexa
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra
XUV500
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu
D-Max V-Cross
Nissan Kicks
Nissan
Kicks
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra
TUV300 Plus
Force Motors Gurkha
Force Motors
Gurkha
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra
Bolero
Isuzu D-Max
Isuzu
D-Max
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra
Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra
Bolero Pik-Up
TAGS :
2019 Tata Hexa launched 2019 Tata Hexa Tata Hexa Hexa auto-model-hexa

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Tata Hexa Alternatives

Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 14.54 - 22.31 Lakh *
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
Isuzu D-Max V-Cross
₹ 17.37 - 19.12 Lakh *
Nissan Kicks
Nissan Kicks
₹ 10.91 - 17.38 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 10.8 - 12.89 Lakh *
Force Motors Gurkha
Force Motors Gurkha
₹ 10.61 - 15.57 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.82 - 9.97 Lakh *
Isuzu D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
₹ 7.72 - 9.09 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.6 - 8.39 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
View More
